Thursday Local Scores (July 15) And Upcoming Schedule
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury's Brody Mann celebrates scoring a run during their 10-8 win over Lyndon in the Little League 10U District IV championship game at Fisher Field on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. St. J advances to the state tournament to be held at Legion Field beginning July 23. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

St. J 3, Lyndon 2

——

SATURDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Central Vt. vs. St. J, 10

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

St. J vs. Central Vt., noon

——

SUNDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Championship

CVN vs. Central Vt.-St. J winner, 10

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

Championship

Lyndon vs. St. J-Central Vt. winner, noon

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Championship

Franklin County-Suburban winner vs. Three Corners, noon

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.