Thursday Local Scores (June 9) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jun 9, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Blue Mountain handles Danville 20-1 in a Division IV baseball game on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, JUNE 9 VT. GIRLS ULTIMATED-I ChampionshipAt Middlebury Union H.S.No. 2 Burlington 14, No. 1 St. Johnsbury 13 (OT)——FRIDAY, JUNE 10VT. SOFTBALLD-II ChampionshipAt Castleton UniversityNo. 3 Enosburg (15-3) vs. No. 1 Lyndon (18-0), 5VT. BASEBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt Centennial Field, BurlingtonNo. 2 White River Valley (14-4) vs. No. 1 Blue Mountain (16-0), 6:30—— More from this section +57 Unbeaten Lyndon Charges Past Tigers, Earns Shot At Repeat +9 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Rockets Put Away Bears In D-IV Semifinal; Hilltopper Tennis, Ultimate Heads To Title Games +4 Five Area Teams Vying For Titles On Diamond SATURDAY, JUNE 11VT. BASEBALLD-II ChampionshipAt Centennial Field, BurlingtonNo. 2 Lyndon (16-3) vs. No. 1 Spaulding (17-1), 11N.H. SOFTBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt Chase Field, Plymouth StateNo. 3 Portsmouth Christian (14-2) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (20-0), 4:30TRACK AND FIELDNew England Interscholastic Championships at New Britain, Conn., 10——SUNDAY, JUNE 12VT. BASEBALLD-III ChampionshipAt Centennial Field, BurlingtonNo. 3 Peoples (14-2) vs. No. 1 Hazen (15-2), 11 Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Number Championship Mathematics Vt. Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 30-June 5 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 30-June 5. You voted: Whit Steen, Lyndon Baseball Fritz Hauser, St. Johnsbury Baseball Lyle Rooney, Hazen Baseball Cole Alexander, Lake Region Track and Field Cameron Dennis, Blue Mountain Baseball Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 30-June 5 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 30-June 5. You voted: Kaia Anderson, St. Johnsbury Softball Molly Smith, Lyndon Softball Maddie Koehler, Profile Softball Dory Roy, Woodsville Softball Lizzy Jones, St. Johnsbury Track and Field 