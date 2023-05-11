Thursday Local Scores (May 11) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, MAY 11 BaseballLI at Thetford, 4:30U-32 at NCU, 4:30Lake Region at Lamoille, 4:30Hazen at Spaulding, 4:30SoftballNCU at SJA, 4:30LI at Thetford, 4:30Lake Region at Lamoille, 4:30Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 4:30Boys TennisSJA at MMU, 3:30Littleton at Gilford, 4Girls TennisMMU at SJA, 3:30——FRIDAY, MAY 12Unified BasketballQuarterfinalsNo. 5 Bellcate at No. 4 SJA, 3:30No. 8 LI at No. 1 Burlington, 3:30Baseball SJA at Burlington, 4:30Winnisquam at White Mountains, 4Lisbon at Woodsville, 4Colebrook at Littleton, 4Gorham at Profile, 4Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 3, 4:30SoftballSJA at Burlington, 4:30White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4Lisbon at Woodsville, 4Colebrook at Littleton, 4Gorham at Profile, 4Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 3, 4:30Track & FieldProfile at Belmont, 4Girls LacrosseU-32 at SJA, 4:30Boys TennisLittleton at White Mountains, 4Girls TennisBFA-St. Albans at NCU, 3:30Moultonborough at Profile, 4Boys UltimateSJA at Essex, 4 More from this section Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 9) And Wednesday Schedule +6 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: SJA Boys Top MMU In Dual Meet; NCU Track & Field Sweeps At Home Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 10) And Thursday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Games And Toys Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 1-7 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 1-7. You voted: Jenna Jones, St. J Academy Lacrosse Randi Fortin, North Country Softball Karli Blood, Blue Mountain Softball Isabella Hanover, Lake Region Track and Field Brooke White, St. J Academy Track and Field Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 1-7 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 1-7. You voted: Robert Breault, White Mountains Baseball Gerardo Fernandez, St. J Academy Track and Field Tyler Rivard, Hazen Baseball Cam Berry, Lyndon Baseball Cam Davidson, Woodsville Baseball Vote View Results Back Latest News Boston bus stops double as digital libraries under new pilot program AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:47 p.m. EDT Wisconsin local government aid bill moves closer to passage despite veto threat Supreme Court sides with ex-Cuomo aide, others convicted of corruption related to 'Buffalo Billion' With Missouri ban on gender-affirming care likely, Kansas City Council to vote on sanctuary status Gan Jing World Celebrates Mother’s Day 2023 Videos Award Army officially designates Fort Moore, dropping Confederate name Benning Migrants rush across US border in final hours before expiration of Title 42 'Money, power, sex:' Idaho prosecutors asks jury to convict slain kids' mom in alleged doomsday plot House Republicans set to pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto New York attorney general sues manufacturer over magazine lock used in Buffalo store massacre Charles E. Stanley's 'Lost Airman' wins $5,000 military writing prize Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Firm that helped expose Alabama baseball gambling scandal launches integrity hotline Lacazette helps Lyon push for European spot as he battles Mbappé for top scorer Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle to undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday Local Scores (May 11) And Friday Schedule Division III football likely to delay new clock rules for 1st downs `It Ain’t Over' spotlights Yogi Berra's play over persona, narrated by granddaughter Oilers' Leon Draisaitl on pace to break record for most goals in NHL playoff year Ex-SJA Star Sadie Stetson Lands At Samford University US captain Tyler Adams set to miss rest of season for Leeds Madrid Open apologizes for silencing women's doubles finalists Pedersen wins 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day 1.5 million Olympic tickets on sale in new lottery round for 2024 Paris Games NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Lions; Rodgers on MNF Dortmund's English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens out after shoulder surgery Today in Sports - Serena Williams wins The Madrid Open and collects her 50th career title This Date in Baseball - Ernie Banks hit his 500th career home run This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead Today in Sports - Week Ahead, May 12 - 18 Today in Sports - Week Ahead, May 12 - 18 This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead Flyers name Keith Jones team president, Briere general manager Russian Olympic Committee president hits out at IOC after top athletes excluded Asian Cup host Qatar happier with draw after losing World Cup debut Milan looks to recover from Champions League loss as attention turns to Serie A Azarenka steps up her clay game by beating Stephens at Italian Open Michael Jordan's famed 'Dream Team' Olympic jacket heading to auction Barcelona can clinch first Spanish league title since Messi adiós Premier League season reaches final weeks with Man City leading Arsenal in title race As Bayern Munich fights Borussia Dortmund, Schalke aims to play the spoiler Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Yankees host the Rays on 5-game home win streak Diamondbacks take on the Giants in first of 4-game series Athletics look to stop skid in matchup with the Rangers Royals bring 2-1 series lead over White Sox into game 4 Twins and Padres square off in series rubber match Reds and Mets play, winner secures 3-game series Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Miami looks to secure series in game 6 Los Angeles tries to finish off series in game 6 Woll has 24 saves, Maple Leafs avoid sweep with 2-1 win over Panthers Nugent-Hopkins has goal, assist to help Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-1, even series at 2-2 Anthony Davis injured late in Game 5 loss against Warriors NBA playoffs: Warriors, Knicks stave off elimination to force Game 6s Stephen Curry, Warriors stave off elimination, force Game 6 by beating Lakers 121-106 AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:41 a.m. EDT Son of NBA great Dennis Rodman transferring to USC, joining Bronny James Steele moves to 6-0, Cubs get HRs from Wisdom and Gomes in 10-4 win over Cardinals Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.