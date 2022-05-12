Thursday Local Scores (May 12) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Country's Thankful Cilwik leads the 100 meters during a track and field meet at Ray Frey Track on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, MAY 12 BaseballLyndon 17, Thetford 0Lake Region 12, Lamoille 5Spaulding 13, Hazen 1North Country at U-32, 4:30Richford at Danville, 4:30SoftballDanville 10, Richford 9St. J 15, North Country 0Thetford 12, Lyndon 0Lake Region 18, Lamoille 2Blue Mountain 20, Twinfield 0Woodsville at Gorham, 4Boys TennisMt. Mansfield at St. J, canceledLittleton at White Mountains (Colonel Town), 4Girls TennisSt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 3:30——FRIDAY, MAY 13 More from this section +57 Monday H.S. Unified BasketballNorth SemifinalNo. 3 St. Johnsbury at No. 2 Milton, 4BaseballColebrook at Littleton, 4Kennett at White Mountains, 4Profile at Lisbon, 4Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4SoftballColebrook at Littleton (2), 3Kennett at White Mountains, 4Profile at Lisbon, 4Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4Boys TennisBFA-St. Albans at North Country, 3:30White Mountains at Profile, 4Girls TennisLittleton at Berlin, 4Inter-Lakes at Profile, 4Boys UltimateEssex at St. J, 4Girls LacrosseSt. J at U-32, 4:30 