Thursday Local Scores (May 12) And Friday Schedule
North Country's Thankful Cilwik leads the 100 meters during a track and field meet at Ray Frey Track on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Baseball

Lyndon 17, Thetford 0

Lake Region 12, Lamoille 5

Spaulding 13, Hazen 1

North Country at U-32, 4:30

Richford at Danville, 4:30

Softball

Danville 10, Richford 9

St. J 15, North Country 0

Thetford 12, Lyndon 0

Lake Region 18, Lamoille 2

Blue Mountain 20, Twinfield 0

Woodsville at Gorham, 4

Boys Tennis

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, canceled

Littleton at White Mountains (Colonel Town), 4

Girls Tennis

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 3:30

——

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Unified Basketball

North Semifinal

No. 3 St. Johnsbury at No. 2 Milton, 4

Baseball

Colebrook at Littleton, 4

Kennett at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Lisbon, 4

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4

Softball

Colebrook at Littleton (2), 3

Kennett at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Lisbon, 4

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4

Boys Tennis

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 3:30

White Mountains at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis

Littleton at Berlin, 4

Inter-Lakes at Profile, 4

Boys Ultimate

Essex at St. J, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at U-32, 4:30

