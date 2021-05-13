Thursday Local Scores (May 13) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Baseball
Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4
Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30
Montpelier at North Country, 4:30
Danville at Richford, 4:30
Lake Region 16, Lamoille 6
Blue Mountain at Peoples, 4:30
Softball
Oxbow 7, Lyndon 6
North Country at Missisquoi, 4:30
Danville at Richford, 4:30
Lake Region 20, Lamoille 7
Blue Mountain 24, Peoples 2
Girls Tennis
St. J at Stowe, 3:30
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 4
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4
Profile at Littleton, 3:30
Boys Tennis
Stowe at St. J, 3:30
Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. J at Montpelier, 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Hartford, 6:30
——
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Baseball
White Mountains at Woodsville, 4
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Profile at Littleton, 4
Softball
Woodsville at White Mountains, 4
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4
Profile at Littleton, 4
Boys Tennis
North Country at Middlebury, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Colchester, 4:30
Track and Field
North Country, Hazen at Lyndon, 3:30
