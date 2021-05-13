Thursday Local Scores (May 13) And Friday Schedule
Timekeeper Kelly Urie shows St. J Academy's Hannah Roberts her time during a track and field dual meet at Ray Frey Track on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Baseball

Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4

Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30

Montpelier at North Country, 4:30

Danville at Richford, 4:30

Lake Region 16, Lamoille 6

Blue Mountain at Peoples, 4:30

Softball

Oxbow 7, Lyndon 6

North Country at Missisquoi, 4:30

Danville at Richford, 4:30

Lake Region 20, Lamoille 7

Blue Mountain 24, Peoples 2

Girls Tennis

St. J at Stowe, 3:30

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 4

White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4

Profile at Littleton, 3:30

Boys Tennis

Stowe at St. J, 3:30

Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Montpelier, 4

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Hartford, 6:30

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Baseball

White Mountains at Woodsville, 4

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

Profile at Littleton, 4

Softball

Woodsville at White Mountains, 4

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4

Profile at Littleton, 4

Boys Tennis

North Country at Middlebury, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Colchester, 4:30

Track and Field

North Country, Hazen at Lyndon, 3:30

