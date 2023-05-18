Thursday Local Scores (May 18) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hazen takes on Harwood during a Vermont high school baseball clash in Hardwick on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, MAY 18 BaseballMount Mansfield 3, SJA 1LI at Montpelier, 4:30Spaulding 8, North Country 3Lake Region 23, Oxbow 2Harwood at Hazen, 4:30Pittsburg-Canaan 18, Lisbon 8White Mountains 13, Gilford 1Profile 9, Moultonborough 3SoftballSJA at Mount Mansfield, canceledLI at Spaulding, 4:30Colchester 5, NCU 2Oxbow 23, Lake Region 5Gilford at White Mountains, 4Moultonborough 10, Profile 7Track & FieldWoodsville, Profile at Moultonborough, 4Boys TennisPlymouth 8, White Mountains 1 Girls TennisBurlington 7, SJA 0——FRIDAY, MAY 19BaseballWoodsville at Blue Mountain, 4:30White Mountains at Gilford, 4Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45Lisbon at Gorham, 3SoftballLin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45Lisbon at Gorham, 3Track & FieldLake Region home meet, TBDBoys TennisMiddlebury at NCU, 3:30Girls TennisNCU at Middlebury, 3:30Girls LacrosseSJA at Mt. Abe/Vergennes, 4:30Boys UltimateSouth Burlington at SJA, 4 