Thursday Local Scores (May 19) And Friday Schedule
Visiting Blue Mountain outlasts Danville 13-10 in a Division IV softball game on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Baseball

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, canceled

Montpelier at Lyndon, ppd. to Friday

Oxbow at Lake Region, ppd. to May 27

Spaulding at North Country, ppd. to Friday

Hazen at Harwood, ppd. TBD

Softball

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, ppd. to May 28

Spaulding at Lyndon, ppd. to Friday

Oxbow at Lake Region, ppd. to May 27

North Country at Colchester, ppd. to Monday

Danville at Twinfield, canceled

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4

Boys Tennis

St. J at Burlington, ppd. TBD

Girls Tennis

Burlington at St. J, 3:30

Track & Field

St. J at Essex freshman meet, all day

——

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Baseball

Woodsville at White Mountains, 5:30

Groveton at Profile, 4

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4

Montpelier at Lyndon, 4

Spaulding at North Country, 4:30

Softball

Spaulding at Lyndon, 4

Groveton at Profile, 4

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4

Boys Tennis

Hartford at St. J, 3:30

North Country at Middlebury, 3:30

Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, 4

Girls Tennis

St. J at Hartford, 4

Middlebury at North Country, 3:30

Girls Lacrosse

Mt. Abe/Vergennes at St. J, 4:30

Boys Ultimate

St. J at S. Burlington, 4

——

