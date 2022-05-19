Thursday Local Scores (May 19) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 19, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Blue Mountain outlasts Danville 13-10 in a Division IV softball game on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, MAY 19 BaseballMt. Mansfield at St. J, canceledMontpelier at Lyndon, ppd. to FridayOxbow at Lake Region, ppd. to May 27Spaulding at North Country, ppd. to FridayHazen at Harwood, ppd. TBDSoftballMt. Mansfield at St. J, ppd. to May 28Spaulding at Lyndon, ppd. to FridayOxbow at Lake Region, ppd. to May 27North Country at Colchester, ppd. to MondayDanville at Twinfield, canceledGirls UltimateSt. J at Champlain Valley, 4Boys TennisSt. J at Burlington, ppd. TBDGirls TennisBurlington at St. J, 3:30Track & FieldSt. J at Essex freshman meet, all day—— More from this section NEK’s Vermont Storm Captures 5-6 AAU Hoops State Title Thursday Local Scores (May 19) And Friday Schedule Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Rankin, Hilltoppers Mow Down Redhawks FRIDAY, MAY 20BaseballWoodsville at White Mountains, 5:30Groveton at Profile, 4Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4Montpelier at Lyndon, 4Spaulding at North Country, 4:30SoftballSpaulding at Lyndon, 4Groveton at Profile, 4Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4Boys TennisHartford at St. J, 3:30North Country at Middlebury, 3:30Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, 4Girls TennisSt. J at Hartford, 4Middlebury at North Country, 3:30Girls LacrosseMt. Abe/Vergennes at St. J, 4:30Boys UltimateSt. J at S. Burlington, 4—— Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Sport Linguistics School Mansfield Montpelier Lin Tennis Abe Score Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 9-15 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 9-15. You voted: Karter Deming, White Mountains Baseball Cam Berry, Lyndon Baseball Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Track and Field Tyler Rivard, Hazen Baseball Jake LeBlanc, North Country Baseball Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 9-15 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 9-15. You voted: Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury Softball Ava Marshia, Danville Softball Lexus McIntosh, White Mountains Softball Emma Newland, Lyndon Softball Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain Softball Vote View Results Back Latest News Ex-deputy gets 18 years after detainees drown in locked van Filing: Chicago 'two-faced' on acknowledging police abuse Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer AP News Summary at 7:10 p.m. EDT CDC urges Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11 Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop Co-pilot injured when duck smashes into helicopter American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina Live updates |Congress approves $40B aid package to Ukraine Oklahoma legislature approves ban on trans school bathrooms National Guard to help with northeastern Minnesota flooding Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Palace manager Vieira appears to kick fan on Everton field Canada wins at worlds after fire delay, US beats Britain Titans agree to deal with third-round pick Petit-Frere Robert homers, drives in 4 as White Sox beat Royals 7-4 All-Star INF Carpenter released from Rangers' Triple-A team Champion Russian volleyball coach faces ban for racist slur USC lands All-American WR Jordan Addison from Pitt 'Facing Nolan' looks at Ryan's longer-than-expected career Guardians' Ramírez hurts shin vs Reds, undergoing X-rays A happier Andretti returns to Indy 500 as part-time racer Prospective owner Boehly sees Chelsea draw with Leicester AP source: Timberwolves in talks with Nuggets' Tim Connelly Burnley draws at Aston Villa, moves out of relegation zone After Mets lose Scherzer, Alonso HR in 10th beats Cards 7-6 Everton safe, last relegation spot between Burnley and Leeds N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6 Hamburg beats Hertha 1-0 in 1st leg of promotion playoff Santander's 3-run HR in 9th leads Orioles past Yankees 9-6 Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6 Everton comeback against Palace secures Premier League spot Darvish leads Padres past Phillies 2-0 with 7 sharp innings McIlroy powers to a 65 for early lead at PGA Championship Jones shrugs off Giants not picking up his 5th- year option Hornets GM Kupchak signs multiyear contract extension Ruud, Opelka advance to semifinals meeting at Geneva Open Kidd, rekindled Mavs on familiar turf down 1-0 at Warriors Naquin homers, Reds down Guardians 4-2 for 2-game sweep Hurricanes' D-men providing vital offensive playoff output Ravens veteran punter Sam Koch retires after 16 seasons 3 injured in Murray St softball team bus crash in Alabama Valparaiso hires Charles Small, 1st Black athletic director Real Madrid signs deal worth $380M for Bernabéu management Predators extend coach John Hynes, assistants through 23-24 Mets ace Scherzer likely out 6 to 8 weeks for oblique strain Injured reliever Luke Jackson loses arbitration vs Braves Sutter, Brunette, Gallant are finalists for NHL’s top coach Preakness tradition Alibi Breakfast back after 2 years off Atlantic League Lo van Pham honored to be first Asian American official Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz on same half of French Open bracket Another Triple Crown long shot? Fenwick is 50-1 in Preakness Italian club Spezia in court to challenge FIFA transfer ban Thursday Local Scores (May 19) And Friday Schedule Ismail Elfath of US picked among 36 World Cup referees Bye-bye Carrier, hello JMA Wireless; Syracuse dome renamed Celtics' White to miss Game 2, heads home for child's birth Live updates | McIlroy makes early birdie run at PGA 'We're done': A&M's Fisher fires back at 'narcissist' Saban Harper out again for Phillies with soreness in right elbow Oldani earns first professional win, López keeps Giro lead Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10 0:56 Summer Street Fire 1 Summer Street Fire 1 0:56 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.