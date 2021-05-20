Thursday Local Scores (May 20) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Baseball
Lyndon 20, Lamoille 4
Lake Region at Montpelier, 4:30
Burlington at St. J, 4:30
Hazen at Enosburg, 4
Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30
Softball
Blue Mountain 20, Williamstown 7
Lyndon 14, Lamoille 0
Essex 5, North Country 3
Danville 21, Twinfield 0
Burlington at St. J, 4:30
Lake Region at Peoples, 4:30
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
Boys Tennis
North Country at U-32, 3:30
Girls Tennis
U-32 at North Country, 3:30
Boys Tennis
St. J at South Burlington, 3:30
Girls Tennis
South Burlington at St. J, 3:30
Girls Ultimate
Champlain Valley at St. J, 4
Track and Field
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
——
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Baseball
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4
Woodsville at Littleton, 4
Softball
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
Lisbon at Gorham, 4
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4
Colebrook at Profile, 4
Littleton at Woodsville, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Spaulding, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
Montpelier at St. J, 4:30
Track and Field
North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 3:30
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4
Boys Tennis
Middlebury at North Country, 4
Girls Tennis
North Country at Middlebury, 4
