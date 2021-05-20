Thursday Local Scores (May 20) And Friday Schedule
St. Johnsbury third baseman Kyara Rutledge fields a grounder in the top of the fifth inning in Wednesday's game against Burlington. (Photo by Steve Legge)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Baseball

Lyndon 20, Lamoille 4

Lake Region at Montpelier, 4:30

Burlington at St. J, 4:30

Hazen at Enosburg, 4

Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30

Softball

Blue Mountain 20, Williamstown 7

Lyndon 14, Lamoille 0

Essex 5, North Country 3

Danville 21, Twinfield 0

Burlington at St. J, 4:30

Lake Region at Peoples, 4:30

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4

Boys Tennis

North Country at U-32, 3:30

Girls Tennis

U-32 at North Country, 3:30

Boys Tennis

St. J at South Burlington, 3:30

Girls Tennis

South Burlington at St. J, 3:30

Girls Ultimate

Champlain Valley at St. J, 4

Track and Field

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

——

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Baseball

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4

Woodsville at Littleton, 4

Softball

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Lisbon at Gorham, 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4

Colebrook at Profile, 4

Littleton at Woodsville, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Spaulding, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

Montpelier at St. J, 4:30

Track and Field

North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 3:30

White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4

Boys Tennis

Middlebury at North Country, 4

Girls Tennis

North Country at Middlebury, 4

