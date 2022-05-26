Thursday Local Scores (May 26) And Friday Schedule
Visiting Essex blanks St. J Academy 6-0 on senior day at Burlingame Field on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Vt. Girls Tennis

Individual State Tournament

In Burlington, all day

Vt. Boys Tennis

Individual State Tournament

In Burlington, all day

N.H. Boys Tennis

D-III State Team Tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Profile 5, No. 5 Trinity 4

No. 2 Kearsarge 9, No. 7 Littleton 0

Baseball

Hazen 3, Lyndon 1

Montpelier 5, North Country 1

Williamstown 13, Danville 2 (6)

Bishop Brady 9, White Mountains 8

Essex 6, St. J 0

Softball

Lyndon 22, Peoples 1

St. J 13, Essex 0

North Country 19, Burlington 4

White Mountains 6, Bishop Brady 4

Danville 24, Williamstown 0

——

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Vt. Girls Tennis

Individual State Tournament

In Burlington, all day

Vt. Boys Tennis

Individual State Tournament

In Burlington, all day

N.H. Girls Tennis

D-III State Team Tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 7 White Mountains (10-5) at No. 2 Prospect Mountain (13-1), 3

No. 6 Trinity (10-4) at No. 3 Littleton (13-1), noon

Baseball

Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Gorham at Colebrook, 4

Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30

Lin-Wood at Littleton, 11

Softball

Belmont at White Mountains, 4

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Gorham at Colebrook, 4

Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30

Lin-Wood at Littleton, 11

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4

Boys Tennis

Harwood at North Country, 3:30

Girls Tennis

North Country at Harwood, 3:30

Girls Lacrosse

Burlington at St. J, canceled

