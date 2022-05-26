Thursday Local Scores (May 26) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Essex blanks St. J Academy 6-0 on senior day at Burlingame Field on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, MAY 26 Vt. Girls TennisIndividual State TournamentIn Burlington, all dayVt. Boys TennisIndividual State TournamentIn Burlington, all dayN.H. Boys TennisD-III State Team TournamentQuarterfinalsNo. 4 Profile 5, No. 5 Trinity 4No. 2 Kearsarge 9, No. 7 Littleton 0BaseballHazen 3, Lyndon 1Montpelier 5, North Country 1Williamstown 13, Danville 2 (6)Bishop Brady 9, White Mountains 8Essex 6, St. J 0SoftballLyndon 22, Peoples 1St. J 13, Essex 0North Country 19, Burlington 4White Mountains 6, Bishop Brady 4Danville 24, Williamstown 0——FRIDAY, MAY 27Vt. Girls TennisIndividual State TournamentIn Burlington, all day More from this section Wednesday Local Scores (May 25) And Thursday Schedule Thursday Local Scores (May 26) And Friday Schedule +39 Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J Boys Tennis Finishes Perfect Regular Season; Individual State Tourney Underway Today Vt. Boys TennisIndividual State TournamentIn Burlington, all dayN.H. Girls TennisD-III State Team TournamentQuarterfinalsNo. 7 White Mountains (10-5) at No. 2 Prospect Mountain (13-1), 3No. 6 Trinity (10-4) at No. 3 Littleton (13-1), noonBaseballInter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4Moultonborough at Profile, 4Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Gorham at Colebrook, 4Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30Lin-Wood at Littleton, 11SoftballBelmont at White Mountains, 4Moultonborough at Profile, 4Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Gorham at Colebrook, 4Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30Lin-Wood at Littleton, 11Boys UltimateSt. J at Champlain Valley, 4Boys TennisHarwood at North Country, 3:30Girls TennisNorth Country at Harwood, 3:30Girls LacrosseBurlington at St. J, canceled Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Grieving husband dies after wife is slain in Texas rampage AP News Summary at 11:16 p.m. EDT Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list China and Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT No charges for agents in botched Larry Nassar probe Deputy shoots, kills man saying he "engaged" deputy China's FM visits Kiribati, where fishing ground is at stake NRA stages big gun show in Texas days after school massacre Live updates | Mayor: Some 1,500 killed in Sievierodonetsk Texas shooter sent warning signs, messages, mostly too late Iraqi lawmakers pass bill criminalizing any ties with Israel Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Altomare beats top-seeded Lee in LPGA Match-Play MLB criticizes teams over facilities for female employees Gilbert, Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 10-1 in SEC Tournament Royals score 3 runs in eighth inning, rally past Twins 3-2 Nola pitches shutout ball into 9th, Phillies beat Braves 4-1 Farmer's 5 RBIs, 4 hits keys Reds' 20-5 rout of Cubs Cabrera's hit in 9th lifts Tigers to 4-3 win over Guardians Atlantic League 5-star recruit Fisher from Canada signs with Texas Tech Hurricanes win Game 5, push Rangers to brink of elimination Corbin ended 10-start winless streak, Nats beat Rockies 7-3 LEADING OFF: Verlander aims for 7th win in row, Acuña ailing Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2 Cortes leads Yanks over Rays 7-2 in 1st game between rivals Stehly, Gordon lead Texas past TCU for berth in Big 12 semis Karros, UCLA beat Washington 14-8 in Pac-12 Tournament Sun avenge loss to Dallas on Tuesday, beat Wings 99-68 Connecticut 99, Dallas 68 Guardians make moves, including trading OF Johnson for $1 Scheffler part of crowded Colonial leaderboard after PGA cut Wake Forest hires Gebbia as women's basketball coach Chile hires Eduardo Berizzo as national team coach Halep experiences panic attack during French Open match Notre Dame reaches ACC Tournament semifinals for first time MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers through June 19 Blues at home with confidence for Game 6 vs. Avalanche Pelicans' Williamson cleared to play without restrictions Pranks, practical jokes turn Indy paddock into silly season 'Forgotten Four' to be honored during Hall of Fame week Kaiser, St John's baseball player, coach, AD, dies at 95 Canada rallies in 3rd, tops Sweden 4-3 in OT in world hockey Defensive coordinator Martindale wants Giants to dominate Falcons QB Mariota willing to be mentor but hungry to start Buxton, Twins relish 'little wins' of crash-free OF plays French Open lookahead: Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in action Once-hopeful Mariners sinking after awful 30-day stretch Kansas St. ends 5-game losing streak, 8-5 over West Virginia Reds wallop Cubs 20-5 for their biggest win in 23 years Ravens sign former Packers QB Brett Hundley Yankees sign Matt Carpenter, bring up Manny Bañuelos Sugar Bowl moved to Dec. 31 to avoid conflict with NFL game DiMarco, 4 others lead Senior PGA Championship at 4-under 67 At surprise-filled French Open, tennis prodigy makes good Luiten leads Dutch Open in front of home crowd Castroneves seeks historic fifth Indianapolis 500 victory Celtics head home looking to close out top-seeded Heat Country star Blake Shelton named Indy 500 grand marshal Reggie Warford, Kentucky's first Black 4-year player, dies Flying museum to honor Maradona ahead of World Cup Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10 0:56 Summer Street Fire 1 Summer Street Fire 1 0:56 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.