Thursday Local Scores (May 27) And Friday Schedule

THURSDAY, MAY 27
N.H. Boys Tennis
D-III First Round
Profile 7, Littleton 2
Vt. Tennis
Girls/Boys State Individual Championships in Burlington, 9
Baseball
Lake Region 13, Oxbow 1
Littleton 11, Groveton 1
Blue Mountain 3, Peoples 1
Lyndon 8, Montpelier 5
North Country 11, Lamoille 5
Hartford 8, St. J 0
Spaulding 17, Hazen 7
Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Softball
Oxbow 17, Lake Region 5
St. J 21, Hartford 0
Danville 10, Richford 0
Blue Mountain 12, Peoples 0
Littleton at Groveton, 4
Boys Ultimate
St. J 15, Rice 9
Boys Lacrosse
St. J 11, U-32 6
——
FRIDAY, MAY 28
N.H. Girls Tennis
D-III First Round
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Berlin at Profile, 4
Vt. Tennis
Girls/Boys State Individual Championships in Burlington, 9
Vt. Boys Tennis
North Country at Harwood, 3:30
Vt. Girls Tennis
North Country at Harwood, 4
Girls Lacrosse
Rice at St. J, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Rice, 4:30
Baseball
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4
Softball
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
