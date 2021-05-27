Thursday Local Scores (May 27) And Friday Schedule
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury players gather ahead of senior-day ceremonies prior to their 21-0 rout of visiting Hartford on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

N.H. Boys Tennis

D-III First Round

Profile 7, Littleton 2

Vt. Tennis

Girls/Boys State Individual Championships in Burlington, 9

Baseball

Lake Region 13, Oxbow 1

Littleton 11, Groveton 1

Blue Mountain 3, Peoples 1

Lyndon 8, Montpelier 5

North Country 11, Lamoille 5

Hartford 8, St. J 0

Spaulding 17, Hazen 7

Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Softball

Oxbow 17, Lake Region 5

St. J 21, Hartford 0

Danville 10, Richford 0

Blue Mountain 12, Peoples 0

Littleton at Groveton, 4

Boys Ultimate

St. J 15, Rice 9

Boys Lacrosse

St. J 11, U-32 6

——

FRIDAY, MAY 28

N.H. Girls Tennis

D-III First Round

White Mountains at Littleton, 4

Berlin at Profile, 4

Vt. Tennis

Girls/Boys State Individual Championships in Burlington, 9

Vt. Boys Tennis

North Country at Harwood, 3:30

Vt. Girls Tennis

North Country at Harwood, 4

Girls Lacrosse

Rice at St. J, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Rice, 4:30

Baseball

Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4

Softball

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.