Thursday Local Scores (May 4) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, MAY 4 BaseballSJA at Rice, 5Oxbow at LI, 4:30Randolph at NCU, 4:30Lake Region at Hazen, 4:30Danville at Peoples, 4:30Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4Littleton at Gorham, 4SoftballSJA at Missisquoi, 4:30Oxbow at LI, 4South Burlington at NCU, 4:30Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30Littleton at Woodsville, ppd. TBDWoodsville at Moultonborough, 4Littleton at Gorham, 4Peoples at Lake Region, canceledTrack & FieldHazen, LI, Lake Region at U-32, 3:30Boys TennisCVU at SJA, 3:30Gilford at Littleton, 4White Mountains at Plymouth, 4Girls TennisSJA at CVU, 4:30Littleton at White Mountains, 4Boys LacrosseLyndon at Hartford, ppd. TBDUnified Basketball South Burlington at LI, 3:30——FRIDAY, MAY 5BaseballBFA-St. Albans at SJA, 4:30White Mountains at Newfound, 4Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4Gorham at Lisbon, 4SoftballBFA-St. Albans at SJA, 4:30White Mountains at Newfound, 4Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4Gorham at Lisbon, 4Track & FieldWoodsville at Belmont, 4Girls LacrosseColchester at SJA, 4:30Boys TennisNCU at U-32, 3:30Profile at Kearsarge, 4Moultonborough at White Mountains, 4Girls TennisU-32 at NCU, 3:30White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4Littleton at Lebanon, 4Berlin at Profile, 4Unified BasketballSJA at Oxbow, 3:30 More from this section Tuesday Local Scores/Postponements/Top Performers (April 2) and Wednesday Schedule +24 Photos: Hilltoppers Host Milton In Lacrosse +6 Monday H.S. Roundup: Nitsche, Shippee Pace Hilltopper Girls; Littleton Outlasts Spartans Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 24-30 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 24-30 You voted: Molly Smith, Lyndon Softball Kacie Nelson, St. Johnsbury Softball Tyra Scelza, North Country Softball Willa Kantrowitz, St. Johnsbury Track and Field Dory Roy, Woodsville Softball Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 24-30 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 24-30 You voted: JP Perez, Littleton Baseball Wyatt Mason, Lyndon Baseball Agustin Gil Tricio, St. Johnsbury Tennis Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain Baseball Andrew Menard, Hazen Baseball Vote View Results Back Latest News AP News Summary at 4:32 p.m. EDT Ex-Democrat Florida gov nominee not guilty of lying to FBI Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students Wisconsin lawmakers unveil bipartisan election overhauls Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth North Carolina Business Group on Health Transitions to North Carolina Business Coalition on Health AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:26 p.m. EDT Georgia election chief denies Democrats early 2024 primary Stock market today: Wall Street sinks as bank fears flare Man dies after being placed in a chokehold by a subway rider Taiwan trade chief warns against 'unnecessary fear' of China Southern California gets snow, rain, tornado in spring storm Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Napoli wins 1st title since Maradona played for the club Napoli's title was not expected at start of the season Durant, Suns work to pull out of 2-0 hole against Nuggets Rengifo homers, drives in 4 as Angels sweep Cardinals 11-7 Napoli wins its 1st Italian league soccer title since Diego Maradona played for the club 33 years ago Facing 'Canes, Devils must erase another bad start No bad blood between F1 drivers Verstappen and Russell Jackson, Ravens excited to move on after new contract Trainer Cox has Wet Paint, multiple options in Kentucky Oaks Huskers set to play Oregon St. in basketball in South Dakota MATCHDAY: Leverkusen hosts Cologne in Rhine derby Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site Garcia yet to pay European tour fine for playing LIV event Justin Verlander gives up 2 HRs in Tigers' 2-0 win over Mets Matthieu Pavon shoots 8-under 63 to lead Italian Open Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Eflin goes 7 masterful innings, Rays sweep Pirates Call's walk-off homer gives Nationals 4-3 win over Cubs Forte, Japan's Derma Sotogake among Ky Derby horses to watch Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan sues doctor over ACL repair Justin Verlander makes Mets debut, gives up 2 HRs to Tigers Los Angeles Rams sign QB Brett Rypien Correa takes 'cheater' comment from Middleton in stride Evenepoel and Roglič favorites for upcoming Giro d'Italia Wrexham to play Como, US Women in 7x7 tourney in June Practical Move out of Kentucky Derby with high temperature Horse racing poised for new antidoping, medication rules Ex-SJA Lax Star Leach Earns First-Team All-Conference Honors Heat still waiting to see if Butler can play in Game 3 Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp pleads not guilty to shooting charge Atlantic League Glance Jaguars looking for pass rush help after free agency, draft Michigan transfer Dickinson headed to Kansas next season Hornets Land Commitments From Spaulding’s Davis, Vance Thursday Local Scores (May 4) And Friday Schedule AP source: Chiefs sign tackle Donovan Smith to 1-year deal Browns agree to terms with S Rodney McLeod on 1-year deal Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets NASCAR 75: Fan growth, new stars among looming challenges New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL Stanley Cup-winning Czech forward Petr Klima dies at 58 Cycling body to review transgender rules after US race PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool Today in Sports - Bucks sign #1 NBA Draft pick Lew Alcindor This Date in Baseball - Pete Rose gets his 3,000th hit Today in Sports - Week Ahead, May 5 - 11 This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead Today in Sports - Week Ahead, May 5 - 11 This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.