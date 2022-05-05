Thursday Local Scores (May 5) And Friday Schedule
Buy Now

St. J's Brooke-Lynne Choiniere has a laugh during the Hilltoppers' clash with visiting Missisquoi on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, MAY 5

Baseball

Rice 5, St. J 3

Lyndon 16, Oxbow 2

Hazen at Lake Region, 4:30

North Country at Randolph, 4:30

Peoples 6, Danville 0

Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Woodsville at Littleton, 5

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45

Softball

Lyndon 8, Oxbow 1

Missisquoi 4, St. J 2

South Burlington 14, North Country 0

Danville at Peoples, 4:30

Blue Mountain 24, Williamstown 3

Woodsville at Littleton, 5

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45

Profile at Moultonborough, 4

Boys Tennis

Profile 6, Trinity 3

St. J at CVU, 4:30

Kearsarge at White Mountains, 4

Prospect Mountain at Littleton, 4

Girls Tennis

CVU at St. J, 3:30

North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30

Girls Ultimate

St. J 15, Mt. Mansfield 2

Track & Field

St. J, Lyndon, Hazen at North Country, 3:30

——

FRIDAY, MAY 6

College Softball

NAC Tournament

At Husson University

No. 5 Lyndon at No. 4 Thomas College, 10 a.m.

No. 5 Lyndon-No. 4 Thomas College winner vs. No. 1 Husson, 2

Baseball

Littleton at Pittsburg, 4

Mascoma at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Lisbon at Groveton, 4

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4

Softball

Littleton at Pittsburg, 4

Mascoma at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Lisbon at Groveton, 4

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4

Boys Tennis

U-32 at North Country, 10

Littleton at Monadnock, 4

Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4

Girls Tennis

North Country at U-32, 3:30

Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4

Plymouth at Littleton, 4

Profile at Berlin, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Colchester, 4:30

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Mid Vt. Christian, 4

