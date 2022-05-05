Thursday Local Scores (May 5) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J's Brooke-Lynne Choiniere has a laugh during the Hilltoppers' clash with visiting Missisquoi on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, MAY 5 BaseballRice 5, St. J 3Lyndon 16, Oxbow 2Hazen at Lake Region, 4:30North Country at Randolph, 4:30Peoples 6, Danville 0Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30Woodsville at Littleton, 5Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45SoftballLyndon 8, Oxbow 1Missisquoi 4, St. J 2South Burlington 14, North Country 0Danville at Peoples, 4:30Blue Mountain 24, Williamstown 3Woodsville at Littleton, 5Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45Profile at Moultonborough, 4Boys TennisProfile 6, Trinity 3St. J at CVU, 4:30Kearsarge at White Mountains, 4Prospect Mountain at Littleton, 4Girls TennisCVU at St. J, 3:30North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30Girls UltimateSt. J 15, Mt. Mansfield 2Track & Field More from this section Wednesday Local Scores (May 5) And Thursday Schedule Hornet Softball Seeded Fifth For NAC Tourney +6 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Vikes Motor Past Ghosts; Gould’s Walk-Off Hit Lifts Cats St. J, Lyndon, Hazen at North Country, 3:30——FRIDAY, MAY 6College SoftballNAC TournamentAt Husson UniversityNo. 5 Lyndon at No. 4 Thomas College, 10 a.m.No. 5 Lyndon-No. 4 Thomas College winner vs. No. 1 Husson, 2BaseballLittleton at Pittsburg, 4Mascoma at White Mountains, 4Profile at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Groveton, 4Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4SoftballLittleton at Pittsburg, 4Mascoma at White Mountains, 4Profile at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Groveton, 4Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4Boys TennisU-32 at North Country, 10Littleton at Monadnock, 4Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4Girls TennisNorth Country at U-32, 3:30Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4Plymouth at Littleton, 4Profile at Berlin, 4Girls LacrosseSt. J at Colchester, 4:30Boys UltimateSt. J at Mid Vt. 