Thursday Local Scores (May 6) And Friday Schedule

THURSDAY, MAY 6
Baseball
Lyndon 6, Harwood 5
Rice 3, St. J 1
Lake Region 14, Danville 5
Littleton 4, Berlin 1
North Country 10, Lamoille 8
Lin-Wood 7, Woodsville 4
Hazen at Williamstown, 4:30
Softball
Lyndon 23, Harwood 0
Danville 26, Lake Region 4
St. J 6, Missisquoi 5
Woodsville 28, Lin-Wood 0
North Country 10, CVU 9 (9)
Littleton at Berlin, 4
Boys Tennis
Profile 6, White Mountains 3
CVU 6, St. J 1
Berlin at Littleton, canceled
Girls Tennis
CVU 6, St. J 1
Littleton at Berlin, 4
Profile at White Mountains, 4
Boys Ultimate
St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 4
Girls Ultimate
Montpelier at St. J, 4
College Baseball
Thomas 23, Lyndon 3
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Softball
Lyndon at Hartford, 7
Kennett at White Mountains, 4
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4
Gorham at Littleton, 4
Groveton at Profile, 4
Baseball
Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 4:30
Littleton at Gorham, 4
Profile at Groveton, 4
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Colebrook at White Mountains, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. J at Middlebury, 4
Boys Ultimate
South Burlington at St. J, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
Stowe at St. J, 4:30
