Thursday Local Scores (May 6) And Friday Schedule

Lyndon starting pitcher Dylan Dwyer slings a pitch during the Vikings' 6-5 win over Harwood in a Division II contest at McDonald Family Field on Thursday, May 7, 2021. Dwyer earned the victory on the hill. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Baseball

Lyndon 6, Harwood 5

Rice 3, St. J 1

Lake Region 14, Danville 5

Littleton 4, Berlin 1

North Country 10, Lamoille 8

Lin-Wood 7, Woodsville 4

Hazen at Williamstown, 4:30

Softball

Lyndon 23, Harwood 0

Danville 26, Lake Region 4

St. J 6, Missisquoi 5

Woodsville 28, Lin-Wood 0

North Country 10, CVU 9 (9)

Littleton at Berlin, 4

Boys Tennis

Profile 6, White Mountains 3

CVU 6, St. J 1

Berlin at Littleton, canceled

Girls Tennis

CVU 6, St. J 1

Littleton at Berlin, 4

Profile at White Mountains, 4

Boys Ultimate

St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 4

Girls Ultimate

Montpelier at St. J, 4

College Baseball

Thomas 23, Lyndon 3

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Softball

Lyndon at Hartford, 7

Kennett at White Mountains, 4

Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4

Gorham at Littleton, 4

Groveton at Profile, 4

Baseball

Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 4:30

Littleton at Gorham, 4

Profile at Groveton, 4

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4

Colebrook at White Mountains, 4

Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Middlebury, 4

Boys Ultimate

South Burlington at St. J, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

Stowe at St. J, 4:30

