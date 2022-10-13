Thursday Local Scores (Oct. 13) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury's Maggie Zschau looks on before a match with visiting BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, OCT. 13 FootballLyndon at North Country, 7Boys GolfVt. State Championship at Orleans CC, 8Girls SoccerLisbon defeats ColebrookWoodsville 4, Gorham 0Boys SoccerPeoples at Lyndon, 4Colebrook 2, Lisbon 0Woodsville 3, Gorham 1Field HockeySt. J 2, Stowe 1Spaulding 7, Lyndon 1U-32 8, North Country 0Cross CountrySt. J, Lyndon, North Country at Lake Region, 4——FRIDAY, OCT. 14FootballRutland at St. J, 7 Girls SoccerStowe at North Country, 4Belmont at White Mountains, 3:30Littleton at Moultonborough, 4Profile at Lin-Wood, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4Boys SoccerSt. J at Essex, 4Hazen at Lake Region, 4Danville at Craftsbury, 4Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4White Mountains at Belmont, 4Littleton at Moultonborough, 4Profile at Lin-Wood, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4Field HockeyNewfound at White Mountains, 4Mascoma at Littleton, 4Girls VolleyballMontpelier at St. J, 6Cross CountryProfile at Pittsburg-CanaanCollege Cross CountryLyndon at Thomas More from this section +19 PHOTOS: Champlain Valley Visits SJA Soccer +14 Wednesday H.S. Wednesday H.S. Roundup: North Country Hands Montpelier First Loss; St. J Girls Sink Comets
Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Oct. 12) Athlete of the Week
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 3-9
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 3-9.
You voted:
Andrew Joncas, Danville Soccer
Seville Murphy, Hazen Soccer
Alex Leslie, Profile Soccer
Rob Southworth, White Mountains Soccer
Alex Giroux, North Country Soccer

Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 3-9
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 3-9. Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Oct. 12) 