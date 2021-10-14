Thursday Local Scores (Oct. 14) And Friday Schedule
Woodsville clashes with Littleton in a Division IV girls soccer contest at Norton Pike Field on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Boys Golf

State Championship at Manchester CC

Field Hockey

Spaulding 3, Lyndon 0

U-32 1, North Country 0

Boys Soccer

Peoples 1, Lyndon 0

Littleton 7, Moultonborough 1

Girls Soccer

Littleton 2, Moultonborough 0

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30

——

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Boys Soccer

Essex at St. J, 6:30

Littleton at White Mountains, 3:30

Craftsbury at Danville, 4

Lake Region at Hazen, 4

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Stowe at North Country, 4

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Girls Soccer

Woodsville at Pittsburg, 4

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Girls Volleyball

S. Burlington at Lyndon, 4:30

Football

St. J at SB/BHS, 7

Spaulding at North Country, 7

Field Hockey

White Mountains at Newfound, 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J at Montpelier, 6

Coed XC

White Mountains at Pittsburg, 4

