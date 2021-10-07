Thursday Local Scores (Oct. 7) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Boys Soccer
Woodsville 3, Littleton 0
Profile 4, Moultonborough 0
Girls Soccer
Woodsville 3, Littleton 3, OT
Profile 3, Moultonborough 1
Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4
Field Hockey
Gilford 3, White Mountains 0
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon 3, BFA-St. Albans 2
XC Running
Woodsville, Lin-Wood at Profile (Ski Hearth Farm in Franconia), 4
——
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Football
SeaWolves at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)
Field Hockey
Spaulding at St. J, 6:15
Montpelier at North Country, 4
Bishop Brady at Littleton, 4
Girls Soccer
St. J at S. Burlington, 4
U-32 at Lyndon, 4
Enosburg at Danville, 4
Lake Region at Northfield/Williamstown, 4
Harwood at North Country, 4
Hazen at Missisquoi, 4
Blue Mountain at Winooski, 4
Kearsarge at White Mountains, 4
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Girls Volleyball
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 6
Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30
Boys Soccer
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Coed XC
White Mountains at Plymouth, 4
