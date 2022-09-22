Thursday Local Scores/Postponements (Sept. 22) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 22, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now KESD South's Mia Hemond of Waterford dribbles up the wing during a third- and fourth-grade game against St. Johnsbury at Concord School Field on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2002. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, SEPT. 22 Boys SoccerSunapee at Woodsville, ppd. to FridayGirls SoccerSunapee at Woodsville, ppd. to FridayBoys GolfSt. J, Lyndon, North Country at Newport CC, canceledGirls GolfLyndon at Newport CC, canceledField HockeyLittleton at Newfound, ppd. to Oct. 3——FRIDAY, SEPT. 23FootballCVU at St. J, 7Lyndon at Spaulding, 7 More from this section Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Boys Soccer (Through Sept. 20) +17 PHOTOS: Lyndon at North Country Boys Soccer Monday H.S. Milton at North Country, 7Girls SoccerSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30Spaulding at Lyndon, 4Montpelier at Lake Region, 4:30Danville at Missisquoi, 4:30Blue Mountain at Enosburg, 4:30Sunapee at Woodsville, 4Boys SoccerEnosburg at Blue Mountain, 4:30Sunapee at Woodsville, 4Field HockeyLyndon at North Country, 5:15Girls GolfSt. J at West Bolton CC, 4Girls VolleyballCVU at Lyndon, 4:30 