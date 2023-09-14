Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 14) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Burke Mountain Academy picks up a 3-2 win over host Lyndon in a girls soccer meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, SEPT. 14 Boys SoccerStowe 3, North Country 0Peoples 2, Lake Region 2U-32 7, Hazen 2White Mountains 2, Mascoma 1Gorham 4, Groveton 0Girls SoccerChamplain Valley 5, St. J 2Groveton 3, Gorham 2Field HockeySt. Thomas Aquinas 5, Littleton 0Cross CountryLake Region at Danville, 4:30White Mountains at Belmont, 4VolleyballLyndon at Missisquoi, 6—— FRIDAY, SEPT. 15FootballLyndon at U-32, ppd. to Saturday at 5:30 at Norwich UniversityBoys SoccerDanville at Richford, 4:30Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Colebrook at Lisbon, 4Girls SoccerWhite Mountains at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Colebrook at Lisbon, 4Field HockeyBurr and Burton at St. J, 4Lyndon at Milton, 4:30GolfWhite Mountains at Mount Washington Resort GC, 4Woodsville at Belmont, 3:30St. J at CC of Barre, 4 More from this section Vermont H.S. 