Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 16) And Friday Schedule
Lisbon's Dylan Colby looks to get a shot off against Woodsville's Bryce Williams during their Division IV clash on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Woodsville won 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

Field Hockey

North Country 1, Missisquoi 0

Boys Volleyball

LI 3, Rice 2 (24-26, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-11)

Boys Soccer

Littleton 4, Colebrook 1

Woodsville 5, Lisbon 4, OT

Girls Soccer

Littleton 10, Colebrook 0

Twinfield 5, Danville 0

Blue Mountain 2, Oxbow 1

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Boys Golf

Newport Invitational

Medalist: Austin Giroux, NC, 66

South Burlington 336, Essex 337, Mt. Mansfield 337, Harwood 361, Champlain Valley 365, St. Johnsbury 367, Rice 368, Lake Region 391, BFA-St. Albans 410, Missisquoi 429

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at Rivier, 7

——

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Football

Colchester at St. J, 7

Brattleboro at North Country, 7

Girls Volleyball

Rice at St. J, 6

S. Burlington at LI, 4:30

Boys Soccer

LI at Montpelier, 4:30

Danville at Craftsbury, 4:30

North Country at Hazen, 4:30

Lake Region at Northfield/Williamstown, 4:30

Cross Country

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 3:30

Women’s Tennis

NVU-Johnson at Lyndon, 3

