Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 2) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Boys Soccer
Littleton 6, Groveton 0
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
Pittsburg at Profile, 4
Girls Soccer
Profile 4, Pittsburg 0
Groveton at Littleton, 4
Moultonborough at Colebrook, 4
Coed XC
White Mountains at Early Bird Invitational, 4
Field Hockey
Hopkinton at White Mountains, 4
Boys Golf
North Country at St. J, 4 (SJCC)
——
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Football
St. J at Hartford, 7
Lyndon at Spaulding, 7
North Country at Milton, 7
Girls Soccer
Burr and Burton at St. J, 4:30
White Mountains at Gilford, 4
Boys Soccer
Oxbow at Lyndon, 4:30
Danville at Twinfield, 4:30
Field Hockey
Littleton at Laconia, 3:30
Boys Volleyball
Enosburg at Lyndon, 4:30
Girls Golf
St. J at Arrowhead GC, 4
