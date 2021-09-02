Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 2) And Friday Schedule
Will Eaton of St. Johnsbury Academy walks to his ball during a match at St. Johnsbury Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Boys Soccer

Littleton 6, Groveton 0

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Pittsburg at Profile, 4

Girls Soccer

Profile 4, Pittsburg 0

Groveton at Littleton, 4

Moultonborough at Colebrook, 4

Coed XC

White Mountains at Early Bird Invitational, 4

Field Hockey

Hopkinton at White Mountains, 4

Boys Golf

North Country at St. J, 4 (SJCC)

——

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Football

St. J at Hartford, 7

Lyndon at Spaulding, 7

North Country at Milton, 7

Girls Soccer

Burr and Burton at St. J, 4:30

White Mountains at Gilford, 4

Boys Soccer

Oxbow at Lyndon, 4:30

Danville at Twinfield, 4:30

Field Hockey

Littleton at Laconia, 3:30

Boys Volleyball

Enosburg at Lyndon, 4:30

Girls Golf

St. J at Arrowhead GC, 4

