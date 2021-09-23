Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 23) And Friday Schedule
Visiting Hartford top St. J 2-0 in the first field hockey game on the artificial turf of Fairbanks Field on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

Boys Soccer

White Mountains 2, Derryfield 1

Lisbon 5, Pittsburg 2

Girls Soccer

Pittsburg 4, Lisbon 3

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon 3, Rice 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-19)

Boys Golf

St. J at Champlain CC, 4

Girls Golf

St. J at W. Bolton GC, 4

Coed Golf

At Blackmount (Stableford scoring)

Woodsville 71, Littleton 49, Moultonborough 16

Medalist: Jackson Horne, Woodsville, 25

White Mountains at Newport, 3:30

——

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Football

St. J at Rutland, 7

LI at North Country, canceled

Field Hockey

St. J at Milton, 4

LI at North Country, ppd. TBD

Girls Soccer

BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4:30

LI at Spaulding, 4:30

Missisquoi at Danville, 4:30

Peoples at North Country, 4:30

Hazen at Oxbow, 4:30

Enosburg at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Trinity at White Mountains, 4

Boys Soccer

Blue Mountain at Enosburg, 4:30

Girls Volleyball

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6

CVU at Lyndon, 4:30

