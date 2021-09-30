Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 30) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Girls Soccer
Littleton 2, White Mountains 1
Boys Soccer
Belmont 1, White Mountains 0
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30
Coed Golf
Littleton 54, Farmington 35
Woodsville at White Mountains, 3:30
Field Hockey
North Country 3, Missisquoi 0
Mascoma 8, Littleton 0
——
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Football
Essex at St. J, 7
Boys Soccer
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4
Randolph at Lyndon, 4
Danville at Richford, 4
Spaulding at Lake Region, 4
Blue Mountain at Winooski, 4
North Country at U-32, 4
Hazen at Lamoille, 4
White Mountains at Newfound, 6
Gorham at Profile, 4
Colebrook at Lisbon, 4
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4
Girls Soccer
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 4
BMU at BFA-Fairfax, 4
Gorham at Profile, 4
Colebrook at Lisbon, 4
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at St. J, 6
Field Hockey
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 6
Gilford at Littleton, 4
