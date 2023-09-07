Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 7) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now White Mountains defeats Littleton 2-0 in a New Hampshire Division III field hockey game at Remich Park on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, SEPT. 7 Girls SoccerVergennes at Hazen, 4Colebrook 3, Lisbon 2Danville at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBDBoys SoccerColebrook 6, Lisbon 1Field HockeySt. J at Hartford, ppd. TBDSpaulding at Lyndon, ppd. TBDStowe at North Country, ppd. TBDGolfWoodsville at Fall Mountain, 3:30VolleyballSt. J at Enosburg, ppd. TBDLyndon at Hartford, ppd. TBDCross Country Danville, Lake Region, North Country at Lyndon, ppd. TBD——FRIDAY, SEPT. 8FootballSt. J at Colchester, 7Boys SoccerTwinfield/Cabot at Danville, 4:30White Mountains at Gilford, 4Woodsville at Gorham, 4Girls SoccerSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 7Lyndon at Twinfield, 4North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30Gilford at White Mountains, 4Woodsville at Gorham, 4Field HockeyWhite Mountains at Bishop Brady, 4Littleton at Newfound, 4 More from this section Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 7) And Friday Schedule Lyndon Men’s Hoops To Open Season Nov. 8 Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Cataldo Leads Strong Team Effort In Woodsville’s Win At Blackmount Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Linguistics School Systems Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News New Mexico governor seeks federal agents to combat gun violence in Albuquerque A man charged with aiding Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot says the scheme didn't seem serious Slave descendants on Georgia island fighting to keep protections that helped them keep their land Louisiana gubernatorial candidates set to debate crime, economy and other issues 5 weeks from vote AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 1-7 2023 AP News Summary at 9:15 p.m. EDT California lawmakers vote to fast-track low-income housing on churches' lands AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT AP source: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes NFL's highest-paid player, agreeing to $275 million extension Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 7) And Friday Schedule Company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves as Massachusetts investigates teen's death Immigrant girl on Chicago-bound bus from Texas died from infection, other factors, coroner says Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Derek Carr is set to debut with the Saints against Ryan Tannehill and the Titans Thursday's Scores Climate protester glues feet to floor, interrupting US Open semifinal between Gauff and Muchova Thursday's Scores Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes NFL's highest-paid player with $275 million deal, AP source says Castillo wins 6th straight decision, Mariners beat Rays 1-0 in matchup of playoff contenders Ionescu breaks single-season 3-point record as Liberty win 8th straight, beating Sparks 96-89 Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 7) And Friday Schedule New York 96, Los Angeles 89 YES Network cameraman returns to work, 2 months after he was hit in the face by a wild throw Shohei Ohtani nears return to Angels' lineup, takes swings before game against Guardians 49ers are excited to get Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa back with the team Parsons, others Cowboys defenders believe they can anchor a Super Bowl contender Rangers are right where they hoped to be in playoff chase even though they are struggling now Ruixin Liu posts best round of the year to lead LPGA in Cincinnati Raiders hope newcomers help their defense make much-needed improvement Hungary remains unbeaten after 2-1 win at Serbia in European Championship qualifying Pelicans say Trey Murphy has arthroscopic surgery and is likely out 10-12 weeks Chiefs without injured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce for NFL opener against Detroit The Broncos expect a full dose of Josh Jacobs when the Raiders visit to open the season Saints' Graham looking forward to football after California prosecutor declines charges Revamped Chargers offense goes up against new-look Dolphins defense in opener Witness alerted police to physical altercation between Julio Urías and woman outside MLS stadium Neymar says not 100% fit for Brazil, compares Saudi league to French Vikings open vs. Bucs with Kirk Cousins once again playing for a job beyond this season Bengals QB Burrow back from camp calf injury, looks to improve poor record against Browns in opener Chandler Jones again posts, then deletes criticism of Raiders' management An ailing American explorer trapped 3,000 feet deep in Turkish cave awaits difficult rescue Tigers pitcher Matt Manning goes on injured list for second time with broken right foot Slumping Rangers put AL RBI leader Adolis García on 10-day IL with patella tendon strain Packers' Romeo Doubs practices on a limited basis while Christian Watson remains out Thinned by roster turnover, the Rams open against the Seahawks and their playoff aspirations Maui Invitational to hold online auction to assist with wildfire relief Jets' Aaron Rodgers shows support for unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic Weston McKennie wants to prove he's worthy to Juventus and its fans. Ravens to test new-look offense against Houston while Texans give rookie QB Stroud his first start Ram, Salisbury reach US Open men's doubles final, aim for 3rd straight title in Flushing Meadows No. 20 Ole Miss' trip to No. 24 Tulane brings big-game vibe to cozy venue Wingback Denzel Dumfries has three assists as Netherlands beats Greece 3-0 in European qualifier Texas Tech QB Shough set to face former team in No. 13 Oregon. That wasn't his original plan France beats Ireland 2-0 to stay perfect in European Championship qualifiers No. 16 Oregon State will be looking for another impressive win hosting UC Davis Tom Brady casts a wide shadow over the Patriots' season-opening matchup with the Eagles Steelers' Pickett began his rookie season avoiding spotlight. Entering Year 2, it's shining on him. Vermont H.S. Football Week 2 Scores/Schedule Cowboys and Giants open the 2023 season looking to close the gap in the NFC East UNC says the NCAA has denied appeal efforts for Walker's immediate eligibility Texans bring new coach, rookie QB into matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Michigan State expands use of video in assessing player injuries, potential return to play Rodgers' debut and Hamlin's return highlight Monday night showdown between Jets and Bills Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button STJBB State Champions 1:39 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 1:39 Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.