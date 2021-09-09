Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 9) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
Boys Soccer
BFA-St. Albans 4, North Country 0
Coed Golf
At Blackmount (Stableford scoring)
Woodsville 54, Littleton 30, Newport 1
Medalist: Jackson Horne, Woodsville (21)
White Mountains at Moultonborough, 3:30
Field Hockey
Kearsarge 4, Littleton 0
——
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Football
CVU at St. J, 7
Lyndon at Brattleboro, 7
North Country at Fair Haven, 7
Field Hockey
North Country at Lyndon, 4
St. J at Spaulding, 4
White Mountains at Bishop Brady, 4
Franklin at Littleton, 4
Boys Golf
St. J at Basin Harbor, 4
Girls Volleyball
Essex at St. J, 6
Randolph at Lyndon, 4:30
Boys Soccer
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4
Hazen at Harwood, 4:30
Bishop Brady at White Mountains, 4
Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4
Girls Soccer
U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30
Lamoille at North Country, 7
Hazen at Fairfax, 4:30
White Mountains at Inter-lakes, 4
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4
Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4
Women’s Volleyball
Lyndon at UMass-Boston, 6
