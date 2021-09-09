Thursday Local Scores (Sept. 9) And Friday Schedule
North Country's James Cilwik competed in a cross-country running meet at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndonville on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

Boys Soccer

BFA-St. Albans 4, North Country 0

Coed Golf

At Blackmount (Stableford scoring)

Woodsville 54, Littleton 30, Newport 1

Medalist: Jackson Horne, Woodsville (21)

White Mountains at Moultonborough, 3:30

Field Hockey

Kearsarge 4, Littleton 0

——

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

Football

CVU at St. J, 7

Lyndon at Brattleboro, 7

North Country at Fair Haven, 7

Field Hockey

North Country at Lyndon, 4

St. J at Spaulding, 4

White Mountains at Bishop Brady, 4

Franklin at Littleton, 4

Boys Golf

St. J at Basin Harbor, 4

Girls Volleyball

Essex at St. J, 6

Randolph at Lyndon, 4:30

Boys Soccer

Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4

Hazen at Harwood, 4:30

Bishop Brady at White Mountains, 4

Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4

Girls Soccer

U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30

Lamoille at North Country, 7

Hazen at Fairfax, 4:30

White Mountains at Inter-lakes, 4

Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4

Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4

Women’s Volleyball

Lyndon at UMass-Boston, 6

