Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 16) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Boys Hoops
Dave Morse Classic at Hazen
Williamstown 62, Lamoille 59
Hazen 64, Randolph 54
Girls Hoops
Rice 43, Lake Region 38
Peoples 41, Danville 29
Hazen at Oxbow, 7
Gymnastics
St. J def. Randolph
All-Around: Lizzy Jones, SJ, 35.150; Anna Cushing, SJ, 30.50; Zoe Glentz Brush, SJ, 30.05; Lydia Hall, Hazen, 28.90.
Vault: Jones 8.5; Cushing 8.05, Glentz Brush 7.85.
Bars: Jones 8.6; Glentz Brush 7.1; Cushing 6.7.
Beam: Jones 9.15; Hall 8.3; Glentz Brush 8.0
Floor: Jones 8.9; Cushing 7.5; Kiki Kenyon, Randolph, 7.2.
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Tyler Rivard dropped 23 points as Hazen advanced to the championship game of the sixth annual Dave Morse Classic with a 64-54 win over Randolph.
Lizzy Jones swept all four events (vault, bars, beam and floor) to earn the all-around win in St. J’s season-opening team victory at Randolph. Her teammates Anna Cushing and Zoe Glentz Brush took second and third in the all-around.
——
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Oxbow, 7
North Country at Harwood, 7
Danville at Peoples, 7
Blue Mountain at Thetford, 7
Dave Morse Classic at Hazen: Randolph vs. Lamoille, 5:30, Williamstown at Hazen, 7
White Mountains at Mascoma, 6
Lisbon at Littleton, 6:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 7
Lyndon at North Country, 6:30
Mascoma at White Mountains, 6:30
Lisbon at Littleton, 5
Profile at Franklin, 6
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.