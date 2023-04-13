Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 13) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Unbeaten White Mountains cruises past Woodsville 14-2 in New Hampshire high school baseball game on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, APRIL 13 BaseballSpaulding 10, St. J 0 (5)Blue Mountain 14, Richford 4 (5)White Mountains 10, Newfound 0Pittsburg 9, Profile 6Littleton 23, Moultonborough 2SoftballSt. J 5, Spaulding 1Blue Mountain 10, Richford 9Newfound 18, White Mountains 0Woodsville 12, Gorham 0Pittsburg-Canaan 12, Profile 9Moultonborough at Littleton, 4Boys TennisBurlington at North Country, 3:30Gilford 8, White Mountains 1Girls TennisMontpelier 4, St. J 3North Country at Burlington, 3:30College BaseballNorwich 13, Lyndon 10——TOP PERFORMERSLauren Joy (2-for-4, three runs, three RBIs, six stolen bases) hit a walkoff in the bottom of the ninth to lift Blue Mountain over Richford 10-9.Cassidy Kittredge pumped in seven strikeouts over seven innings and Kaia Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double in St. Johnsbury’s 5-1 season-opening win at Spaulding.Karter Deming threw five innings of no-hit ball on the mound while going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate as White Mountains shut out Newfound 10-0. Kyle Fuentes belted a home run and added three RBIs while Blake Fillion (3-for-4, double, two runs) and Bode Belyea (2-for-3, three runs) each had four RBIs in Littleton's 23-2 rout of Moultonborough.Evan Dennis (2-for-3, home run, double, two RBIs) and Kason Blood (2-for-2, double, triple, three runs, two steals) paced the Blue Mountain offense during a 14-4 handling of Richford.——FRIDAY, APRIL 14BaseballLittleton at Lin-Wood, 3:30Lisbon at Groveton, 4SoftballLittleton at Lin-Wood, 3:30Lisbon at Groveton, 4Track & FieldWoodsville at Belmont, 4Boys LacrosseSt. J at BFA-Fairfax, 4Lyndon at Hartford, 6Girls LacrosseLyndon at Woodstock, 4:30Hartford at St. J, 4:30Boys TennisTrinity at Profile, 4Girls TennisInter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4Plymouth at Littleton, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Unified BasketballSt. J at Oxbow, 3:30Men's LacrosseLyndon at SUNY Delhi, 7 