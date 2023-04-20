Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 20) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Baseball
Hartford 7, St. J 5
Lyndon 14, Oxbow 0 (5)
Enosburg 5, Lake Region 2
Danville at Northfield, ppd. TBD
Blue Mountain 11, Thetford 1
Lin-Wood 10, Profile 9
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, ppd. to May 2
Softball
Oxbow 6, Lyndon 3
Enosburg 18, Lake Region 0 (5)
Profile 26, Lin-Wood 16
BFA-St. Albans 8, North Country 1
White Mountains 21, Mascoma 16
Boys Lacrosse
Brattleboro 8, Lyndon 6
Girls Lacrosse
Brattleboro 15, Lyndon 1
Track & Field
NEK 9th Grade Meet at SJA
Boys: St. J 234, Peoples 138, Lake Region 58, North Country 30, Lyndon 23
Girls: Peoples 151, St. J 112, North Country 110, Lyndon 28, Lake Region 20, Hazen 4
Profile at Laconia, TBA
Boys Tennis
St. J 6, Rice 1
Plymouth 8, Littleton 1
Girls Tennis
Rice 5, St. J 2
BFA-St. Albans 4, North Country 3
Plymouth at White Mountains, 4
Littleton at Profile, 4
Girls Ultimate
Burlington at St. J, 4
TOP PERFORMERS
St. Johnsbury’s Luke Bostic (high jump, long jump, triple jump) and Lake Region’s Adler Lahar (200m, 300 hurdles, javelin) each picked up three individual victories at the NEK 9th Grade track and field meet at SJA.
North Country’s Willow Clements (long jump, 800) and Aero Brunell (discus, javelin) and St. J’s Faith Lawton (pole vault, triple jump) were all multi-event winners at the NEK 9th Grade track and field meet at SJA.
Austin Wheeler cranked a two-run home run, Logan Wheeler had two doubles and three RBIs and Ethan Lussier allowed just one hit over four innings in Lyndon’s 14-0 rout of Oxbow.
Evan Dennis went 2-for-3 (run, two RBIs) and threw four innings of hitless baseball (run, three walks, seven strikeouts) to lead Blue Mountain past Thetford 11-1.
Emma Simpson’s 4-for-5 day helped White Mountains to its first win of the season, 21-16 over Mascoma.
Luis Guzman and Jorge Trade each earned convincing singles wins, as did the doubles duo of Andres Burillo and Riku Momozamt to help St. J beat Rice 6-1.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Baseball
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4
Groveton at Woodsville, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Softball
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4
Groveton at Woodsville, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4
Boys Lacrosse
Mt. Abe/Vergennes at St. J, 4
Boys Tennis
White Mountains at Trinity, ppd. to May 9
Boys Ultimate
St. J at MMU, 4
Unified Basketball
Lyndon at St. J, 11:30
