Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 21) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
Baseball
St. J 12, Hartford 4
Lyndon 20, Oxbow 0
Danville 7, Northfield 3
Blue Mountain 11, Thetford 3
Littleton 12, Groveton 1
Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30
Softball
St. J 24, Hartford 2
Lyndon 19, Oxbow 7
Danville 27, Northfield 5
Littleton at Groveton, 4
Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30
Boys Tennis
Littleton 8, Inter-Lakes 1
Profile 7, Moultonborough 2
Plymouth at White Mountains, 4
Girls Tennis
Profile 9, Inter-Lakes 0
White Mountains at Plymouth, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 14, Mt. Anthony 11
College Baseball
Fisher 16, Lyndon 3
College Softball
Lyndon 13-16, Bay Path 0-11
Men’s Lacrosse
MCLA 19, Lyndon 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Austin Wheeler went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle (HR, 3B, 2-2B, 1B) with four RBI, while Cam Berry had a double and three RBI among his two hits in Lyndon’s 20-0 romp of Oxbow.
Rex Hauser (two RBI, walk), Fritz Hauser (three RBI), Will Fowler (three RBI, walk, two runs) and Luke McCormack led the offense with two hits each and Tyler Holm fanned nine over six innings in St. J’s 12-4 win over Hartford.
Evan Dennis (four IP, four hits, seven strikeouts, two runs) and reliever Owen Murray (two IP, one hit, one run) combined to send Blue Mountain to an 11-3 win over Thetford. Dennis also went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Grady Millen fanned seven in a complete-game one-hitter and Bode Belyea went 2-for-4 with four RBI in Littleton’s 12-1 victory over Groveton.
Dillon Brigham went 2-for-4 with four RBI, John Morgan had two hits and two RBI, and Joe Schlesinger went five innings for the win as Danville topped Northfield 7-3.
Kaia Anderson (triple, two RBI), Adriana Lemieux (double, two RBI), Delaney Rankin (double, triple, four RBI), Lilian Kittredge (double, two RBI) and Brooke Choiniere (two doubles, two RBI) paced the offense and Kittredge allowed just two hits and no walks while fanning four in three innings as St. J muscled past Hartford 24-2.
Isabelle Priest went 5-for-5 with an RBI, Molly Smith had two doubles and four RBI while going 4-for-5, Emma Newland went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and Jaydin Royer had a triple among her two hits while also pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Lyndon’s 19-7 win over Oxbow.
Keating Maurer (three assists), Maren Nitsche and Avery Tomczyk each had four goals, Ellie Rice won six draws and Clara Andre made 21 saves as St. J knocked off the Division I Mt. Anthony 14-11 in girls lacrosse.
——
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Track & Field
Lyndon, Hazen, Lake Region at St. J (nine teams), 2:30
Baseball
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Colebrook at Profile, 4
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
Softball
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Colebrook at Profile, 4
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
Boys Tennis
Trinity at Profile, 4
Girls Tennis
Profile at Littleton, 4
