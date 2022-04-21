Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 21) And Friday Schedule
Buy Now

Woodsville topples White Mountains 7-3 in the wind and rain in a softball clash at Lancaster Elementary School on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Baseball

St. J 12, Hartford 4

Lyndon 20, Oxbow 0

Danville 7, Northfield 3

Blue Mountain 11, Thetford 3

Littleton 12, Groveton 1

Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30

Softball

St. J 24, Hartford 2

Lyndon 19, Oxbow 7

Danville 27, Northfield 5

Littleton at Groveton, 4

Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30

Boys Tennis

Littleton 8, Inter-Lakes 1

Profile 7, Moultonborough 2

Plymouth at White Mountains, 4

Girls Tennis

Profile 9, Inter-Lakes 0

White Mountains at Plymouth, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 14, Mt. Anthony 11

College Baseball

Fisher 16, Lyndon 3

College Softball

Lyndon 13-16, Bay Path 0-11

Men’s Lacrosse

MCLA 19, Lyndon 4

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Austin Wheeler went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle (HR, 3B, 2-2B, 1B) with four RBI, while Cam Berry had a double and three RBI among his two hits in Lyndon’s 20-0 romp of Oxbow.

Rex Hauser (two RBI, walk), Fritz Hauser (three RBI), Will Fowler (three RBI, walk, two runs) and Luke McCormack led the offense with two hits each and Tyler Holm fanned nine over six innings in St. J’s 12-4 win over Hartford.

Evan Dennis (four IP, four hits, seven strikeouts, two runs) and reliever Owen Murray (two IP, one hit, one run) combined to send Blue Mountain to an 11-3 win over Thetford. Dennis also went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Grady Millen fanned seven in a complete-game one-hitter and Bode Belyea went 2-for-4 with four RBI in Littleton’s 12-1 victory over Groveton.

Dillon Brigham went 2-for-4 with four RBI, John Morgan had two hits and two RBI, and Joe Schlesinger went five innings for the win as Danville topped Northfield 7-3.

Kaia Anderson (triple, two RBI), Adriana Lemieux (double, two RBI), Delaney Rankin (double, triple, four RBI), Lilian Kittredge (double, two RBI) and Brooke Choiniere (two doubles, two RBI) paced the offense and Kittredge allowed just two hits and no walks while fanning four in three innings as St. J muscled past Hartford 24-2.

Isabelle Priest went 5-for-5 with an RBI, Molly Smith had two doubles and four RBI while going 4-for-5, Emma Newland went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and Jaydin Royer had a triple among her two hits while also pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Lyndon’s 19-7 win over Oxbow.

Keating Maurer (three assists), Maren Nitsche and Avery Tomczyk each had four goals, Ellie Rice won six draws and Clara Andre made 21 saves as St. J knocked off the Division I Mt. Anthony 14-11 in girls lacrosse.

——

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Track & Field

Lyndon, Hazen, Lake Region at St. J (nine teams), 2:30

Baseball

Berlin at White Mountains, 4

Colebrook at Profile, 4

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

Softball

Berlin at White Mountains, 4

Colebrook at Profile, 4

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

Boys Tennis

Trinity at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis

Profile at Littleton, 4

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.