Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 28) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
Baseball
Lyndon 12, North Country 0
Danville 18, Richford 4
St. J 9, Burlington 7
Mascoma at White Mountains, ppd. to Saturday at 1
Softball
St. J 14, Burlington 7
Lyndon 9, North Country 1
Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30
Danville 12, Richford 9
Boys Lacrosse
St. J 9, BFA-Fairfax 4
Girls Tennis
St. J 7, Rice 0
BFA-St. Albans 6, North Country 1
Boys Tennis
St. J 6, Rice 1
North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30
Track & Field
NEK Freshman Meet at North Country, 3:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Danville coach Paul Remick earned career win No. 400 as the Bears’ 12-9 victory over Richford.
North Country Sabine Brueck won four events — long jump, high jump, 100 meters and 300 hurdles — in the NEK freshman meet on her home track.
St. J’s Wilder Thomas claimed wins in the 110 and 300 hurdles and the 200 meters at the NEK freshman meet at North Country Union.
Sam Begin scored four goals and added an assist to key the St. J Academy lacrosse’s team 9-4 win over BFA-Fairfax.
Freshman Wyatt Mason threw a complete-game, five-inning no-hitter, fanning 10 with two walks and also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Lyndon’s 12-0 win at North Country. Austin Wheeler (3-for-4, two doubles, three RBI) and senior Luke Dudas (2-for-4, two RBI) also raked for the Falcons.
Will Fowler went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI and Tim Tremblay had two hits and two RBI as St. J rallied past Burlington 9-7.
Meles Gouge went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and four runs and earned the win on the mound, allowing no hits and a run with eight strikeouts and three walks as Danville thumped Richford 18-4. Joe Schlesinger (4-for- 6, five runs, RBI) and Andy McReynolds (3-for-4, two RBI, two BB) also keyed Danville.
Delaney Rankin and Kyara Rutledge belted home runs, Brooke Choiniere had a double and Lilian Kittredge hit a double and earned the win in the circle in St. J’s 14-7 win at Burlington.
Jaydin Royer threw a complete-game, five-hitter with 10 strikeouts while driving in four runs, while teammates Isabelle Priest (3-for 3, RBI), Emma Newland (3-for-5, triple) and Brydie Barton (double, two RBI) smashed the ball in Lyndon’s 9-1 triumph at North Country.
St. J’s Mary Fowler defeated Rice’s Anna Wolters 6-0, 6-1 in the Hilltoppers’ girls tennis victory. Fowler has dropped just one game in her last 36 games (three matches).
——
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
Baseball
Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30
Pittsburg at Woodsville, 4
Softball
Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30
Pittsburg at Woodsville, 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Mt. Abraham/Vergennes, 4
