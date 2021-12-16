Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 16) And Friday Schedule
THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Boys Hoops

Dave Morse Classic at Hazen

Williamstown 62, Lamoille 59

Hazen 64, Randolph 54

Girls Hoops

Rice 43, Lake Region 38

Peoples 41, Danville 29

Hazen at Oxbow, 7

Gymnastics

St. J def. Randolph

All-Around: Lizzy Jones, SJ, 35.150; Anna Cushing, SJ, 30.50; Zoe Glentz Brush, SJ, 30.05; Lydia Hall, Hazen, 28.90.

Vault: Jones 8.5; Cushing 8.05, Glentz Brush 7.85.

Bars: Jones 8.6; Glentz Brush 7.1; Cushing 6.7.

Beam: Jones 9.15; Hall 8.3; Glentz Brush 8.0

Floor: Jones 8.9; Cushing 7.5; Kiki Kenyon, Randolph, 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tyler Rivard dropped 23 points as Hazen advanced to the championship game of the sixth annual Dave Morse Classic with a 64-54 win over Randolph.

Lizzy Jones swept all four events (vault, bars, beam and floor) to earn the all-around win in St. J’s season-opening team victory at Randolph. Her teammates Anna Cushing and Zoe Glentz Brush took second and third in the all-around.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Oxbow, 7

North Country at Harwood, 7

Danville at Peoples, 7

Blue Mountain at Thetford, 7

Dave Morse Classic at Hazen: Randolph vs. Lamoille, 5:30, Williamstown at Hazen, 7

White Mountains at Mascoma, 6

Lisbon at Littleton, 6:30

Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 7

Lyndon at North Country, 6:30

Mascoma at White Mountains, 6:30

Lisbon at Littleton, 5

Profile at Franklin, 6

Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 5

