Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 22) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 22, 2022 Dec 22, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J's Alex Harden cuts a turn during a alpine race at Burke Mountain on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Steve Legge) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, DEC. 22 Boys BasketballHazen 87, Oxbow 24Groveton 53, Moultonborough 42White Mountains 56, Newfound 43Girls BasketballRutland 42, St. J 36Lyndon 58, Enosburg 40MMU Tourney Championship: North Country 43, Burr and Burton 21South Burlington 36, Lake Region 29Northfield 47, Danville 30Groveton 53, Moultonborough 44Newfound 42, White Mountains 35 Alpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Burke, 9Littleton, Profile at Bretton Woods Race, 10——TOP PERFORMERSBrooke’lyn Robinson had a dazzling season debut with 28 points and Molly Smith added 10 points as Lyndon opened its season with a 58-40 victory.Marissa Kenison turned in 19 points while battling sickness as Groveton rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to earn a 53-44 home win over Moultonborough to stay unbeaten.Sabine Brueck notched 23 points as North Country topped Burr and Burton 43-21 to claim the MMU tournament title.Brendan Moodie (five 3-pointers) and Tyler Rivard (12 rebounds) each scored 20 points and Xavier Hill had 12 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in Hazen’s 87-24 blowout of Oxbow.Ben Wheelock recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Kaden Cloutier had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead Groveton past Moultonborough 53-42.——FRIDAY, DEC. 23Indoor TrackSt. J at UVM, 4 More from this section +28 Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Stays Perfect, Ends Woodsville’s 35-Game Win Streak Wednesday H.S. Hockey Roundup: Colchester Blanks Vikings; St. J Scores First Win Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 21) And Thursday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rebound Steal Sport Basketball Point Championship Assist Country Xavier Hill Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Today in History: December 23, Japanese war leaders executed Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST AP News Summary at 11:00 p.m. EST Alex Jones' motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy' Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe Small plane with 2 aboard crash-lands on Santa Monica beach White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea Microsoft will fight US over $68.7B Activision Blizzard deal Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines McCollum has season-high 40, Pelicans beat Spurs 126-117 Orioles trade INF Lewin Díaz to Braves for cash Beasley, Clarkson lead Jazz to 120-112 victory over Wizards Mullins' late 3 gets WSU over GW, 66-64 at Diamond Head Hawthorne scores 20, San Francisco takes down Hartford 85-53 Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71 Lawrence, Jaguars continue playoff push, outclass Jets 19-3 Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3 San Francisco 85, Hartford 53 Air Force beats Baylor 30-15 in chilly Armed Forces Bowl St. Francis (NY) 89, Medgar Evers 66 Saint Francis (BKN) defeats Medgar Evers 89-66 Capitals beat Senators in OT, Ovechkin stuck at 800 goals McCollum scores 40, Pelicans top Spurs 126-117 to end skid Kalkbrenner has 19 as Creighton takes down Butler 78-56 Ousmane's 37 lead North Texas past UTSA 78-54 Ovechkin stuck at 800 goals, Capitals beat Senators in OT Walker's 25 lead UAB past Charlotte 76-68 No 4 Kansas stays undefeated at home, beats Harvard 68-54 Yale beats Monmouth 76-44 Cal Poly wins 72-59 against San Diego Christian Avery puts up 20, New Mexico State beats N.C. A&T 85-76 Yale 76, Monmouth (NJ) 44 Thursday's Scores Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3 No. 5 Arizona overpowers Morgan State for 93-68 victory Rider 77, Marist 71 Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders Miguel scores 23 as South Florida knocks off NJIT 92-73 Rider earns 77-71 win over Marist Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2 Remaining Free Agents Faure's 17 lead Loyola (MD) past Goucher 99-53 Thursday's Scores Ravens, Falcons may need to run -- even more than usual Johnson's 6 3s, 25 points help South Carolina beat WKU 65-58 Boston 3, Winnipeg 2 N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3 Queens defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 82-73 Brown scores 24 as Saint Joseph's downs Cent. Conn. 83-66 Colts still playing to win as Chargers chase playoff spot Titans will try to end skid, stay atop AFC South with Willis Raiders-Steelers will be bittersweet after Harris' death Wright State earns 88-80 victory against Miami (OH) EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money? N.C. State makes 10 3-pointers to beat Louisville 76-64 Thursday's Scores Saints place veteran receiver Landry on injured reserve Wilson, Wagner meet as opponents when Broncos visit Rams Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.