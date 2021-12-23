Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 23) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
Girls Hoops
St. J 26, Rutland 24
Enosburg 65, Lyndon 52
Woodsville 54, Blue Mountain 40
Danville 31, Northfield 25
North Country defeats Burr and Burton at MMU tournament (forfeit)
Lake Region at S. Burlington, ppd. TBD
Boys Hoops
Woodsville 37, Blue Mountain 29
Hazen at Oxbow, 7
Wrestling
White Mountains at John Stark, 6
Gymnastics
Middlebury at St. J, noon
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Hayden Wilkins scored 11 points and St. J’s Kaia Anderson and Kaylee Weaver stood tall on defense as the Hilltoppers beat Rutland on the road to run their record to 4-0.
Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 16 points and Michael Maccini and Cam Davidson combined for 18 to help Woodsville top rival Blue Mountain 37-29 and stay unbeaten.
Emily Farr netted 17 points to help Woodsville power past rival Blue Mountain 54-40.
——
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
No games scheduled
——
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
Merry Christmas
