Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 23) And Friday Schedule
St. Johnsbury's Anna Cushing performs a vault during a dual match with Middlebury at Kingdom Gymnastics on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Hilltopper Lizzy Jones was the all-around winner.

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

Girls Hoops

St. J 26, Rutland 24

Enosburg 65, Lyndon 52

Woodsville 54, Blue Mountain 40

Danville 31, Northfield 25

North Country defeats Burr and Burton at MMU tournament (forfeit)

Lake Region at S. Burlington, ppd. TBD

Boys Hoops

Woodsville 37, Blue Mountain 29

Hazen at Oxbow, 7

Wrestling

White Mountains at John Stark, 6

Gymnastics

Middlebury at St. J, noon

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Hayden Wilkins scored 11 points and St. J’s Kaia Anderson and Kaylee Weaver stood tall on defense as the Hilltoppers beat Rutland on the road to run their record to 4-0.

Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 16 points and Michael Maccini and Cam Davidson combined for 18 to help Woodsville top rival Blue Mountain 37-29 and stay unbeaten.

Emily Farr netted 17 points to help Woodsville power past rival Blue Mountain 54-40.

——

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

No games scheduled

——

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

Merry Christmas

