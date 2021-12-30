Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 30) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
Girls Hoops
North Country 40, BFA-St. Albans 31
Lyndon 52, U-32 39
Spaulding 54, Lake Region 48
Williamstown 40, Danville 22
Blue Mountain 61, Twinfield 17
Boys Hoops
North Country 50, Mt. Mansfield 42
Winooski 78, Danville 37
Indoor Track
Meet No. 3 at UVM, 8:45 a.m.
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Brooke’lyn Robinson tallied a career-high 28 points, including 13 in the third quarter, as Lyndon rallied for a 52-39 win at U-32.
Ian Applegate dropped 19 points as unbeaten North Country toppled Mt. Mansfield 50-42.
Lauren Joy and Emma Gray each scored 13 points in Blue Mountain’s 61-17 rout of Twinfield.
——
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
No games scheduled
