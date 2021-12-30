Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 30) And Friday Schedule
THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Girls Hoops

North Country 40, BFA-St. Albans 31

Lyndon 52, U-32 39

Spaulding 54, Lake Region 48

Williamstown 40, Danville 22

Blue Mountain 61, Twinfield 17

Boys Hoops

North Country 50, Mt. Mansfield 42

Winooski 78, Danville 37

Indoor Track

Meet No. 3 at UVM, 8:45 a.m.

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Brooke’lyn Robinson tallied a career-high 28 points, including 13 in the third quarter, as Lyndon rallied for a 52-39 win at U-32.

Ian Applegate dropped 19 points as unbeaten North Country toppled Mt. Mansfield 50-42.

Lauren Joy and Emma Gray each scored 13 points in Blue Mountain’s 61-17 rout of Twinfield.

——

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

No games scheduled

Brueck 10, Applegate 9, Wilburn 7

