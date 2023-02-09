Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 10) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Athletes from St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and Lamoille compete in a nordic ski race at the Wildflower Inn in Lyndonville on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, FEB. 9 Boys BasketballWhite Mountains 55, Newfound 37Girls BasketballChamplain Valley 61, St. J 42Lyndon 43, Montpelier 32Lake Region 43, Peoples 26Danville 33, Twinfield 10Blue Mountain 59, Richford 41Stowe at Hazen, ppd. TBDNordic SkiingLyndon at St. J, 2——TOP PERFORMERSDelaney Raymond buried four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points as Lyndon stormed past Montpelier 43-32.Sakoya Sweeney netted 16 and Madison Bowman added 11 as Lake Region stymied Peoples 43-26.Jordan Alley (17 rebounds, five assists) and Kyra Nelson each tossed in 14 points and Keegan Tillotson added 12 points as Blue Mountain raced by Richford 59-41.Laci Potter delivered a game-high 15 points in Danville’s 33-10 rout of Twinfield.—— FRIDAY, FEB. 10Boys BasketballRandolph at Lyndon, 6:30North Country at Middlebury, 7Lake Region at Williamstown, 7Montpelier at Hazen, 7:30Danville at Craftsbury, 6Woodsville at Groveton, 6:30Colebrook at Littleton, 6:30White Mountains at Mascoma, 6:30Girls BasketballWoodsville at Groveton, 5Colebrook at Littleton, 5Mascoma at White Mountains, 6:30Alpine SkiingLittleton, Profile at Cannon Mountain (GS), 10Women’s HoopsUMPI at Lyndon, 5:30Men’s HoopsUMPI at Lyndon, 7:30 More from this section +3 SJA Boys Hoops Discovers Incredible Connection Within Program Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 7) And Wednesday Schedule +2 NEK Aquatics Competes In Silvers Championship Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 