Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 18) And Friday Schedule

THURSDAY, FEB. 17
N.H. Alpine Skiing
Girls Division IV State Championships
At Crotched Mountain
Team Combined
1. Profile 769; 2. Derryfield 730; 3. Lin-Wood 666; 4. Woodsville 631; 5. Sunapee 624; 6. Moultonborough 603; 7. Trinity 600; 8. White Mountains 466; 9. Gorham 355; 10. Littleton 151.
Team GS
1. Profile 384; 2. Derryfield 368; 3. Trinity 343; 4. Lin-Wood 313; 5. White Mountains 308; 6. Sunapee 306; 7. Moultonborough 300; 8. Woodsville 297; 9. Gorham 285; 10. Littleton 151.
Individual GS
1. Sophie Bell, Profile 1:11.37; 2. Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield 1:12.98; 3. Jamie Lemire, Trinity 1:13.25; 4. Elaina Demaggio, Profile 1:13.85; 5. Makenna Price, Profile 1:13.98; 6. Lilly Handwerk, Derryfield; 7. Jessie Lemire, Trinity; 8. Hadasha Corey, Lin-Wood; 9. Livi White, Profile; 10. Ella Stephenson, Profile.
Also (Top 20): 13. Ella McPhaul, Profile; 14. Andela D’Orazio, Littleton; 15. Peyton Rutherford, Woodsville; 17. Savannah Stone, White Mountains.
Team Slalom
1. Profile 385; 2. Derryfield 362; 3. Lin-Wood 353; 4. Woodsville 334; 5. Sunapee 318; 6. Moultonborough 303; 7. Trinity 257; 8. White Mountains 158; 9. Gorham 70; 10. Littleton (no team score).
Individual Slalom
1. Sophie Bell, Profile 1:18:45; 2. Makenna Price, Profile 1:25.27; 3. Hadasha Corey, Lin-Wood 1:26.46; 4. Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield 1:28.47; 5. Lilly Handwerk, Derryfield 1:28.52; 6. Jessie Lemire, Trinity; 7. Elaina Demaggio, Profile; 8. Mackenna Mack, Lin-Wood; 9. Ella Stephenson, Profile; 10. Livi White, Profile.
Also (Top 20): 14. Peyton Rutherford, Woodsville; 16. Ella McPhaul, Profile; 18. Pagie Smith, Woodsville; 20. Dory Roy, Woodsville.
Boys Hoops
St. J 33, BFA-St. Albans 23
Mt. Mansfield 55, North Country 53
Groveton 40, Profile 28
Woodsville 80, Lin-Wood 40
Girls Hoops
Enosburg 37, North Country 31
Hazen 55, Craftsbury 28
Danville 53, Milton 25
Blue Mountain 54, Winooski 24
Spaulding 50, Lake Region 45
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sophie Bell swept the slalom and giant slalom titles while teammates Makenna Price, Elaina Demaggio, Livi White and Ella Stephenson qualified for the Meet of Champions as Profile rolled to the New Hampshire Division IV girls alpine ski title at Crotched Mountain, the program’s fifth straight crown.
Murphy Young (11) and Fritz Hauser combined for 21 points as St. Johnsbury locked up BFA-St. Albans 33-23.
Cam Tenney-Burt had 28 points – 13 in the first quarter – as undefeated defending champion Woodsville powered past Lin-Wood 80-40.
Ben Wheelock had 20 points and swiped 12 boards while Chris Corliss delivered 14 points and 11 rebounds in Groveton’s 40-28 win over Profile.
Zoe Crocker scored 16 points, including 12 in the second quarter of a 53-25 win over Milton, as Danville closed the regular season on a 12-game win streak.
Keegan Tillotson had a team-high 14 points with five rebounds and Jordan Alley (11 points and 10 rebounds) had a double-double as Blue Mountain topped Winooski 54-24 for its sixth win in a row.
——
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
N.H. Boys Hoops
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 5 White Mountains (15-4) and No. 4 Campbell (15-3), 7
Girls Hoops
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 7
Colchester at North Country, canceled
Boys Hoops
Lake Region at Hazen, 7:30
U-32 at Lyndon, 6:30
Northfield at Danville, ppd. to Saturday
Stowe at Blue Mountain, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 6
Nordic Skiing
Lyndon at BFA-St. Albans (Hard’ack), TBD
Men’s Hoops
NAC Quarterfinal
Lyndon at Husson, 5:30
Women’s Hoops
NAC Quarterfinal
Lyndon at Maine Maritime, 5:30
