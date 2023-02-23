Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 23) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Blue Mountain topples Danville 66-48 in a Vermont Division IV hoops clash on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, FEB. 23 N.H. BOYS BASKETBALLD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Mascenic (12-6) at No. 1 Littleton (18-1), ppd. to Friday at 5No. 5 Profile (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), ppd. to Friday at 6VT. BOYS BASKETBALLBlue Mountain 56, Twinfield 41Winooski 89, Danville 56St. J at Rice, canceledRandolph at Hazen, ppd. to FridayLyndon at Lake Region, ppd. to Friday——TOP PERFORMERSEvan Dennis scored 22 points and Kason Blood added 14 to help Blue Mountain secure a 56-41 victory over Twinfield.——FRIDAY, FEB. 24VT. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-I QuarterfinalNo. 6 Mt. Mansfield (11-10) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (13-6), 7D-II QuarterfinalNo. 8 Lyndon (12-9) at No. 1 North Country (21-0), 7D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 8 Danville (10-11) at No. 1 West Rutland (20-0), 6N.H. BOYS BASKETBALLD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Mascenic (12-6) at No. 1 Littleton (18-1), 5No. 5 Profile (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 6N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL D-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 9 Portsmouth Christian (13-6) at No. 1 Groveton (17-2), 7No. 5 Newmarket (15-4) at No. 4 Littleton (15-4), 7:30No. 7 Sunapee (13-6) at No. 2 Colebrook (16-3), 6No. 14 Woodsville (10-9) at No. 6 Moultonborough (14-5), 7VT. BOYS HOCKEYD-II First RoundNo. 9 Lyndon (8-10-2) at No. 8 Milton (9-10-1), 7:30No. 15 St. J (3-16-1) at No. 2 U-32 (16-2-2), 3:45BOYS BASKETBALLLyndon at Lake Region, 7Randolph at Hazen, 7WRESTLINGVermont state championships at Vergennes, all day——SATURDAY, FEB. 25VT. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-II QuarterfinalNo. 5 Lake Region (14-7) at No. 4 Harwood (13-6), 2D-III QuarterfinalNo. 7 Oxbow (12-9) at No. 2 Hazen (19-1), 2D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 7 Williamstown (13-7) at No. 2 Blue Mountain (17-3), 2VT. BOYS BASKETBALLMontpelier at Lyndon, 10:30South Burlington at St. J, 4Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30WRESTLINGVermont state championships at Vergennes, all day More from this section H.S. Basketball Area Scoring Leaders: Through Feb. 20 +3 UPDATED: Littleton Boys, Groveton Girls Are Top Seeds As NHIAA Unveils D-IV Hoops Pairings +25 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Early 3-Point Barrage Helps Lyndon Erase Hornets, Advance To D-II QFs 