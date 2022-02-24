Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 24) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 1 Concord Christian 49, No. 8 Littleton 25
No. 4 Woodsville 41, No. 5 Groveton 26
No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan 48, No. 7 Colebrook 45
BOYS HOOPS
St. J 33, Rice 32
Lyndon 55, Lake Region 29
North Country 53, Enosburg 37
Danville 67, Winooski 50
Hazen 52, Randolph 36
Blue Mountain 56, Twinfield 35
N.H. ALPINE SKIING
Meet of Champions at Cannon, 9:30
NORDIC SKIING
Vermont state freestyle championships at Craftsbury, 2
VT. ALPINE SKIING
Teams at Burke (Slalom), 9:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Makenna Price (second in giant slalom, fourth in GS), Sophie Bell (second in slalom, fifth in GS) and Jack Price (third in slalom, 10th in GS) led a potent Profile contingent at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Mittersill. Seven Patriots were selected to the Eastern High Championships, including the Prices, Bell, Elaina Demaggio, Dino Boisenneault, Troy Boisenneault and Coen Mullins.
Maddie Roy had 15 points and Mackenzie Kingsbury added 10 as fourth-seeded Woodsville eliminated fifth-seeded Groveton 41-26 to advance to the program’s fifth straight Division IV final four.
Seniors Fritz Hauser (10 points), Sam Begin (eight), Cole Banks (seven) and Murphy Young (five and two clutch free throws) compiled all but three of the team’s points as St. J rallied in the fourth quarter to pull off a 33-32 thriller over visiting Rice in a matchup of Division I’s top two teams.
Seniors Evan Sanborn pumped in 20 points and Chevy Bandy added 14 as Lyndon bolted past Lake Region 55-29 in their last regular-season home game.
Senior Evan Dennis tallied a game-high 15 points as Blue Mountain produced a 56-35 romp over Twinfield on senior night.
Austin Giroux (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Cayde Micknak combined for 35 points as North Country pounded Enosburg 53-37. Giroux also had a steal and dunk in the fourth quarter.
Jadon Baker (game-high 14) and Tyler Rivard (12) accounted for half the points as Hazen topped Randolph 52-36 to secure the second seed in Division III.
——
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), ppd. to Saturday at 2
D-II Quarterfinals
No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), ppd. to Saturday at 5
No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), ppd. to Saturday at 4
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7
WRESTLING
Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Saturday-Sunday
——
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 2
D-II Quarterfinals
No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 5
No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 4
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Otter Valley (12-9) at No. 3 Lake Region (12-6), 2
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (16-4), 2
VT. BOYS HOCKEY
D-II First Round
No. 9 Middlebury (8-9-3) at No. 8 Lyndon (8-8-2), 1:30
BOYS HOOPS
Missisquoi at North Country, noon
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 11
St. J at Brattleboro, 1
WRESTLING
Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 2:30
N.H. Meet of Champions, 9:30
——
SUNDAY, FEB. 27
Wrestling
Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 9:45 and finals at 5:15
