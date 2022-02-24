Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 24) And Upcoming Schedule
Profile's Sophie Bell competes in giant slalom at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain's Mittersill race venue on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 1 Concord Christian 49, No. 8 Littleton 25

No. 4 Woodsville 41, No. 5 Groveton 26

No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan 48, No. 7 Colebrook 45

BOYS HOOPS

St. J 33, Rice 32

Lyndon 55, Lake Region 29

North Country 53, Enosburg 37

Danville 67, Winooski 50

Hazen 52, Randolph 36

Blue Mountain 56, Twinfield 35

N.H. ALPINE SKIING

Meet of Champions at Cannon, 9:30

NORDIC SKIING

Vermont state freestyle championships at Craftsbury, 2

VT. ALPINE SKIING

Teams at Burke (Slalom), 9:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Makenna Price (second in giant slalom, fourth in GS), Sophie Bell (second in slalom, fifth in GS) and Jack Price (third in slalom, 10th in GS) led a potent Profile contingent at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Mittersill. Seven Patriots were selected to the Eastern High Championships, including the Prices, Bell, Elaina Demaggio, Dino Boisenneault, Troy Boisenneault and Coen Mullins.

Maddie Roy had 15 points and Mackenzie Kingsbury added 10 as fourth-seeded Woodsville eliminated fifth-seeded Groveton 41-26 to advance to the program’s fifth straight Division IV final four.

Seniors Fritz Hauser (10 points), Sam Begin (eight), Cole Banks (seven) and Murphy Young (five and two clutch free throws) compiled all but three of the team’s points as St. J rallied in the fourth quarter to pull off a 33-32 thriller over visiting Rice in a matchup of Division I’s top two teams.

Seniors Evan Sanborn pumped in 20 points and Chevy Bandy added 14 as Lyndon bolted past Lake Region 55-29 in their last regular-season home game.

Senior Evan Dennis tallied a game-high 15 points as Blue Mountain produced a 56-35 romp over Twinfield on senior night.

Austin Giroux (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Cayde Micknak combined for 35 points as North Country pounded Enosburg 53-37. Giroux also had a steal and dunk in the fourth quarter.

Jadon Baker (game-high 14) and Tyler Rivard (12) accounted for half the points as Hazen topped Randolph 52-36 to secure the second seed in Division III.

——

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), ppd. to Saturday at 2

D-II Quarterfinals

No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), ppd. to Saturday at 5

No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), ppd. to Saturday at 4

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7

WRESTLING

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Saturday-Sunday

——

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 2

D-II Quarterfinals

No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 5

No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 4

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Otter Valley (12-9) at No. 3 Lake Region (12-6), 2

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (16-4), 2

VT. BOYS HOCKEY

D-II First Round

No. 9 Middlebury (8-9-3) at No. 8 Lyndon (8-8-2), 1:30

BOYS HOOPS

Missisquoi at North Country, noon

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 11

St. J at Brattleboro, 1

WRESTLING

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 2:30

N.H. Meet of Champions, 9:30

——

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Wrestling

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 9:45 and finals at 5:15

