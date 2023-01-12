Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 12) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Delaney Raymond scored a career-high 18 points in Lyndon's 62-24 win over Randolph on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (File Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, JAN. 12 Girls BasketballLyndon 62, Randolph 24St. J at Essex, ppd. TBDNorth Country at Mt. Abraham, ppd. to SaturdayMontpelier at Lake Region, ppd. TBD——TOP PERFORMERSDelaney Raymond turned in a career-high 18 points, Brooke’lyn Robinson added 18 and Molly Smith canned three first-quarter triples en route to 12 points as Lyndon rolled past Randolph 62-24.——FRIDAY, JAN. 13Boys BasketballSt. J at South Burlington, 6:30Lyndon at Montpelier, 7Spaulding at Lake Region, 7Hazen at Randolph, 7Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 7Mascenic at Woodsville, 6:30 Newmarket at Groveton, 6:30Sunapee at Colebrook, 6:30Epping at Littleton, 6:30Lisbon at Pittsfield, 6:30Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 6:30Girls BasketballDanville at Winooski, 7:30BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7:30Mascenic at Woodsville, 5Newmarket at Groveton, 5Sunapee at Colebrook, 5Epping at Littleton, 5Lisbon at Pittsfield, 5White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 6WrestlingSt. J at Essex Classic, All DayWomen’s HoopsLyndon at SUNY Delhi, 3:30Men’s HoopsLyndon at SUNY Delhi, 5:30 More from this section +44 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Dennis, Bucks Power Past Bears Monday H.S. Roundup: Joncas, Bears Stop Fairfax; Hilltoppers Overpower Wolves Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 10) And Wednesday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Route St. Sport School Highway First-quarter Performer Triple Molly Smith Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 2-8 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 2-8. You voted: Harry Geng, St. Johnsbury Basketball Carmichael Lopez, Littleton Basketball Kolten Dowse, Colebrook Basketball Xavier Hill, Hazen Basketball Kaden Cloutier, Groveton Basketball Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 2-8 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 2-8. You voted: Ella Blaise, Kingdom Blades Hockey Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury Basketball Karli Blood, Blue Mountain Basketball: Morgan Presby, Profile Basketball Amelia Circosta, Hazen XC Skiing Vote View Results Back Latest News 'Wakanda Forever' scores 12 NAACP Image Award nominations AP News Summary at 9:31 p.m. EST Writer wants Trump’s deposition in rape lawsuit made public AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:29 p.m. EST Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54 AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST McDermott hailed for leading Bills through emotional week Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman AP Week in Pictures: Asia Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, dies at 54 after hospitalization, mother Priscilla Presley says Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Seattle 3, Boston 0 Michigan lineman Mazi Smith gets probation in gun case No. 22 UNC women use big 4th quarter to beat Virginia 70-59 Thursday's Scores No. 16 Duke women win 10th straight, beat Clemson 66-56 Thursday's Scores Westbeld scores 25, No. 7 Irish women race past Wake Forest No. 6 Hoosiers top No. 9 Maryland behind Parrish's 18 points Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66 Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 South Carolina in rout of Kentucky Morris helps No. 5 LSU weather lull in 77-57 win over Mizzou Latson has 31, Florida State women beat No. 11 N.C. State Minnesota gets rare win at Ohio State, 70-67 Thursday's Scores Late run lifts No. 6 Indiana over No. 9 Maryland 68-61 Stetson hits 19 3s, takes down Bellarmine 80-51 Thursday's Scores Thursday's Scores Martindale says Giants D is coming together for playoffs Thursday's Scores AP source: Japanese right-hander Fujinami agrees with A's Bills turn focus to Dolphins, with Hamlin recovering at home Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars Washington State hires Schmedding as defensive coordinator Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game Orioles assign recently acquired O'Hearn to Triple-A China's reopened borders raise hopes for soccer resurgence Patriots look to extend Mayo, seeking offensive coordinator Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys 49ers seeking 3-game sweep vs. Seahawks in wild-card game Spieth, Kirk share early lead on gorgeous day at Sony Open Guardians announce plans for major remodel of home ballpark AP source: Clemson working to hire TCU's Garrett Riley as OC Fuenmayor opens with 66 to lead Latin America Amateur Chiefs top seed in AFC, but title game could be in Atlanta Wisconsin adds Haynes, Hitschler, Scruggs to defensive staff Texans interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson Lamar Jackson says in tweet he's suffered grade 2 PCL sprain Titans interview Cowden, Ossenfort for vacant GM role Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason steps down Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team High school student Thompson selected first in NWSL draft Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets MATCHDAY: Villa-Leeds in Premier League; Napoli hosts Juve ND House passes legislation to legalize sports betting Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 12) And Friday Schedule Jags' Lawrence, Chargers' Herbert face off in playoff debuts 2024 US Olympic diving trials coming to Knoxville, Tennessee West Virginia parts ways with associate coach Larry Harrison Pacers G Haliburton to miss time with elbow, knee injuries Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.