Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 13) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, JAN. 13 Girls HoopsWoodsville 44, Lisbon 30Lake Region at Montpelier, ppd. to Jan. 29Essex at St. J, ppd. TBDRandolph at Lyndon, ppd. TBDWhite Mountains at Belmont, ppd. TBDBoys HoopsLisbon at Woodsville, ppd. to Feb. 2Belmont at White Mountains, ppd. TBDGymnasticsSt. J 131.65, Champlain Valley 128.4——TOP PERFORMERSLeah Krull netted a team-high 13 points as Woodsville downed Lisbon 44-30.Lizzy Jones won bars and was second in vault and beam en route to the all-around win (36.35) as St. J remained unbeaten with a 131.65-128.4 upset win of Champlain Valley.——FRIDAY, JAN. 14Boys HoopsS. Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD Montpelier at Lyndon, 6:30Lake Region at Spaulding, 7Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7Randolph at Hazen, 7Colebrook at Littleton, 6:30Groveton at Franklin, 6:30Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30Girls HoopsWinooski at Danville, 7Mt. Abraham at North Country, 6:30Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 7Hazen at BFA-Fairfax, 7:30Colebrook at Littleton, 5Groveton at Franklin, 5Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5Alpine SkiingN.H. teams At Bretton Woods, 9:30Men's HoopsSUNY Delhi at Lyndon, ppd. TBDWomen's HoopsSUNY Delhi at Lyndon, ppd. TBD 