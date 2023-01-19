Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 19) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Woodsville tops Blue Mountain 56-42 during a boys basketball showdown in Woodsville on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, JAN. 19 Boys BasketballDanville 88, Craftsbury 37Woodsville 54, Gorham 50Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, 4Girls BasketballProspect Mountain 61, White Mountains 35Gorham 34, Woodsville 24Lyndon at U-32, ppd. TBD——TOP PERFORMERSAndrew Joncas poured in 35 points, 26 in the first half, in Danville’s 88-37 rout of Craftsbury.Cam Davidson dropped in 21 points and Landon Kingsbury added 17 in Woodsville’s 54-50 win at Gorham.——FRIDAY, JAN. 20Boys BasketballMt. Mansfield at St. J, 6:30 Lyndon at Peoples, 7North Country at MVU, 7Lake Region at U-32, 7Harwood at Hazen, 7Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7Colebrook at Groveton, 6:30Littleton at Profile, 6:30Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30Girls BasketballMilton at Blue Mountain, 7Colebrook at Groveton, 5Littleton at Profile, 5Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5Alpine SkiingLittleton, Profile at Loon Mountain, canceledWomen’s HoopsThomas at Lyndon, 5:30Men’s HoopsThomas at Lyndon, 7:30 More from this section +23 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Girls Stymie Lake Region For Key Win +23 Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Wheeler, Thrailkill Have Career Nights In Viking Rout Thursday H.S. Thursday H.S. Roundup: Engineers Rally Past Huskies; Bears Blow Past Chargers

Michael Beniash
Sports Editor Thursday H.S. Roundup: Engineers Rally Past Huskies; Bears Blow Past Chargers 