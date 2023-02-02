Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 2) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hazen defeats Danville, 54-29, during a girls basketball clash in Hardwick on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, FEB. 2 Boys BasketballSt. J 54, Colchester 48Profile 81, Moultonborough 41North Country at Mt. Abraham, ppd. to Feb. 6
Girls Basketball
Spaulding 37, Lyndon 33
Lamoille 38, Lake Region 35
Hazen 47, Blue Mountain 42
Danville 43, Stowe 39
Moultonborough 34, Profile 25

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Caitlyn Davison dropped in 18 points as Hazen survived Blue Mountain 47-42.

Laci Potter delivered 18 points and Sloane Morse provided 11 in Danville's 43-39 comeback win over Stowe.

Harry Geng provided 18 points, Rex Hauser scored 13 and Aidan Brody had 10 as St. Johnsbury outlasted Colchester 54-48.

Josh Robie and Alex Leslie netted 19 points apiece, Karsen Robie (15 points) drilled five third quarter threes and Cayden Wakeham scored 11 points in Profile's 81-41 rout of Moultonborough.

——

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Boys Basketball
Lake Region at Spaulding, 7
Danville at Blue Mountain, 7
Woodsville at Littleton, 6:30
Groveton at Colebrook, 6:30
Gorham at Lisbon, 6:30
Newfound at White Mountains, 6

Girls Basketball
St. J at South Burlington, 6:30
Woodsville at Littleton, 5
Groveton at Colebrook, 5
Gorham at Lisbon, 5
Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30

Women's Hoops
Lyndon at Husson, 5:30

Men's Hoops
Lyndon at Husson, 7:30 