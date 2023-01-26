Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 26) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 26, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon handles visiting Lake Region 39-23 in a Division II battle at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, JAN. 26 Boys BasketballMoultonborough 57, Lisbon 17Girls BasketballMt. Mansfield 52, St. J 48Hazen 40, Williamstown 27Blue Mountain 48, Northfield 20Moultonborough 42, Lisbon 20Lake Region at Harwood, ppd. TBDDanville at BFA-Fairfax, ppd. TBDSnowboardingLake Region at Sugarbush, 1——TOP PERFORMERSCaitlyn Davison notched 13 points while Ella Gillespie and Haley Michaud tallied eight points apeice in Hazen’s 40-27 victory over Williamstown.——FRIDAY, JAN. 27Boys BasketballSt. J at Essex, 6:30Harwood at Lyndon, 6:30 Lake Region at Lamoille, 7Hazen at U-32, 7Danville at Richford, 7Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7Groveton at Littleton, 6:30Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 6:30Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30White Mountains at Winnisquam, 7Woodsville at Mascenic, 6:30Girls BasketballNorth Country at Missisquoi, 7Groveton at Littleton, 5Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 5Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5Winnisquam at White Mountains, 6:30Woodsville at Mascenic, 5Alpine SkiingLittleton, Profile at Wildcat, canceledWomen’s HoopsLyndon at Maine Maritime, 5:30Men’s HoopsLyndon at Maine Maritime, 7:30 More from this section +7 With Talented Starting Five, Littleton Boys Off To 12-0 Start +3 Brynn Triumphant At IISA World Championships In France +33 Tuesday H.S. 