Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 5) And Friday Schedule
Jan 5, 2023
TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, JAN. 5 Boys BasketballFarmington 60, Colebrook 48Girls BasketballLyndon 44, Harwood 33Lake Region 53, U-32 28Farmington 46, Colebrook 45GymnasticsSt. J 120.4, Burlington/Colchester 89.2, Montpelier 56.25Nordic SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Craftsbury Classic, ppd. TOP PERFORMERSLydia Ruggles and Lydia Hall each won two events as St. Johnsbury took the top spot in a three-team gymnastics meet.Brooke'lyn Robinson supplied 22 points to power Lyndon past Harwood 44-33.Sakoya Sweeney scorched U-32 for 26 points in Lake Region's 53-28 victory.——FRIDAY, JAN. 6Boys BasketballLyndon at Lamoille, 7 MVU at North Country, 6:30Lake Region at Montpelier, 7Williamstown at Hazen, 7:30West Rutland at Blue Mountain, 7Profile at Woodsville, 6:30Groveton at Lisbon, 6:30Littleton at Lin-Wood, 6:30Gilford at White Mountains, 6:30Girls BasketballSt. J at Burlington (at Patrick Gymnasium), 6:30Hazen at Stowe, 6Profile at Woodsville, 5Groveton at Lisbon, 5Littleton at Lin-Wood, 5White Mountains at Gilford, 6Alpine SkiingLittleton, Profile at Cannon Mountain, canceledWomen's HoopsSUNY Canton at Lyndon, 5:30Men's HoopsSUNY Canton at Lyndon, 7:30 