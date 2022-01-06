Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 6) And Friday Schedule
Buy Now

Nick Matteis celebrates his breakaway score in the second period of Lyndon's 5-2 win over Missisquoi in a Division II hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

Boys Hoops

Danville 42, Northfield 33

Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Lyndon 59, Harwood 38

Lake Region 48, U-32 35

Kearsarge 55, White Mountains 40

Alpine Skiing

St. J, LI at Smuggs, canceled (snow conditions)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Christian Young finished with 18 points, 15 in the second half, Dillon Brigham had nine points and 15 rebounds, and Anthoni Guinard played a key role as Danville got its first win, 42-33 at Northfield.

Brooke’lyn Robinson scored all of her game-high 19 points in three quarters and Kadienne Whitcomb added 12 in Lyndon’s 59-38 rout of Harwood.

——

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Girls Hoops

Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD

Craftsbury at Danville, 7:30

Stowe at Hazen, 7:30

Woodsville at Profile, 5

Littleton at Gorham, 5

Moultonborough at Colebrook, 5

Lisbon at Groveton, 5

Boys Hoops

Lamoille at Lyndon, 6:30

Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd. TBD

Hazen at Williamstown, 7

Blue Mountain at W. Rutland, 7

Woodsville at Profile, 6:30

White Mountains at Kearsarge, 6

Littleton at Gorham, 6:30

Moultonborough at Colebrook, 6:30

Lisbon at Groveton, 6:30

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Kingdom Trails, 2

Alpine Skiing

Teams at Loon Mountain, 9

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 4

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.