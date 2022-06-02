Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (June 2) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
No. 2 St. Johnsbury tops No. 15 Harwood 7-0 in Division I first-round boys tennis playoff matchup at Kiwanis Courts on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-IV Championship

At Concord Memorial Field Courts

No. 1 Kearsarge 7, No. 3 Littleton 2

VT. BASEBALL

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 3 Arlington 5, No. 6 Danville 1

VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

St. Johnsbury defeats Mt. Mansfield via forfeit; Hilltoppers advance to semifinals

VT. BOYS ULTIMATE

First Round

No. 8 St. Johnsbury 15, No. 9 Milton 2

VT. GIRLS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 1 Stowe 7, No. 8 St. Johnsbury 1

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I First Round

No. 2 St. Johnsbury 7, No. 15 Harwood 0

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III First Round

No. 7 Hopkinton 12, No. 10 White Mountains 0

D-IV First Round

No. 7 Epping 13, No. 10 Colebrook 2

N.H. BASEBALL

D-IV First Round

No. 5 Littleton 5, No. 12 Farmington 2

No. 10 Epping 7, No. 7 Woodsville 1

No. 3 Sunapee 11, No. 14 Lisbon 5

No. 6 Colebrook 3, No. 11 Pittsfield 1

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Kaelen Glentz Brush assisted eight times and Cole Banks scored four goals with two assists as St. J Ultimate eliminated Milton in the first round of the state tournament, 15-2.

Ross Kelly and Bode Belyea each delivered two-out hits to tie the game in the fourth inning and Grady Millen hurled a complete game, giving up three hits and striking out seven in Littleton’s 5-2 win over Farmington in the opening round of the Division IV baseball tournament.

——

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

VT. TRACK AND FIELD

D-II state championship in Burlington, 2

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 7 South Burlington (10-5) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (14-0), 3

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 6 U-32 (9-7) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), 4:30

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (12-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (12-3), 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 7 Northfield (5-7) at No. 2 Danville (10-2), 4:30

No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30

VT. BASEBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-11) at No. 4 Essex (11-5), 4:30

VT. BOYS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-4) at No. 1 South Burlington (10-0), 4

——

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

VT. TRACK AND FIELD

D-I state championship in Burlington, 9

D-III state championship in Windsor, 10

N.H. TRACK AND FIELD

N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School, time TBD

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 8 Milton (9-9) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-0), 11

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lake Region (6-7) at No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (10-6), 4:30

VT. BASEBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 7 Springfield (12-5) at No. 2 Lyndon (14-3), 11

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 9 Williamstown (7-8) at No. 1 Hazen (13-2), 4

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Richford (3-11) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (14-0), 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Sunapee (10-8) at No. 1 Woodsville (18-0), 4

No. 5 Groveton (12-5) at No. 4 Moultonborough (14-4), 4

No. 11 Profile (9-8) at No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (12-2), 4

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Quarterfinal

No.7 Mascenic (14-4) at No. 2 White Mountains (16-2), 4

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 5 Littleton (12-5) at No. 4 Newmarket (12-5), 4

No. 6 Colebrook (12-5) at No. 3 Sunapee (14-4), 4

——

MONDAY, JUNE 6

VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE

Champlain Valley (5-7) at St. Johnsbury (12-0), time TBD

