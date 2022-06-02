Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (June 2) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-IV Championship
At Concord Memorial Field Courts
No. 1 Kearsarge 7, No. 3 Littleton 2
VT. BASEBALL
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 3 Arlington 5, No. 6 Danville 1
VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
St. Johnsbury defeats Mt. Mansfield via forfeit; Hilltoppers advance to semifinals
VT. BOYS ULTIMATE
First Round
No. 8 St. Johnsbury 15, No. 9 Milton 2
VT. GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 1 Stowe 7, No. 8 St. Johnsbury 1
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I First Round
No. 2 St. Johnsbury 7, No. 15 Harwood 0
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III First Round
No. 7 Hopkinton 12, No. 10 White Mountains 0
D-IV First Round
No. 7 Epping 13, No. 10 Colebrook 2
N.H. BASEBALL
D-IV First Round
No. 5 Littleton 5, No. 12 Farmington 2
No. 10 Epping 7, No. 7 Woodsville 1
No. 3 Sunapee 11, No. 14 Lisbon 5
No. 6 Colebrook 3, No. 11 Pittsfield 1
TOP PERFORMERS
Kaelen Glentz Brush assisted eight times and Cole Banks scored four goals with two assists as St. J Ultimate eliminated Milton in the first round of the state tournament, 15-2.
Ross Kelly and Bode Belyea each delivered two-out hits to tie the game in the fourth inning and Grady Millen hurled a complete game, giving up three hits and striking out seven in Littleton’s 5-2 win over Farmington in the opening round of the Division IV baseball tournament.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
VT. TRACK AND FIELD
D-II state championship in Burlington, 2
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 7 South Burlington (10-5) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (14-0), 3
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 U-32 (9-7) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), 4:30
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (12-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (12-3), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 7 Northfield (5-7) at No. 2 Danville (10-2), 4:30
No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-11) at No. 4 Essex (11-5), 4:30
VT. BOYS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-4) at No. 1 South Burlington (10-0), 4
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
VT. TRACK AND FIELD
D-I state championship in Burlington, 9
D-III state championship in Windsor, 10
N.H. TRACK AND FIELD
N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School, time TBD
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 8 Milton (9-9) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-0), 11
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lake Region (6-7) at No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (10-6), 4:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 7 Springfield (12-5) at No. 2 Lyndon (14-3), 11
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 9 Williamstown (7-8) at No. 1 Hazen (13-2), 4
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Richford (3-11) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (14-0), 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Sunapee (10-8) at No. 1 Woodsville (18-0), 4
No. 5 Groveton (12-5) at No. 4 Moultonborough (14-4), 4
No. 11 Profile (9-8) at No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (12-2), 4
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Quarterfinal
No.7 Mascenic (14-4) at No. 2 White Mountains (16-2), 4
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 5 Littleton (12-5) at No. 4 Newmarket (12-5), 4
No. 6 Colebrook (12-5) at No. 3 Sunapee (14-4), 4
MONDAY, JUNE 6
VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE
Champlain Valley (5-7) at St. Johnsbury (12-0), time TBD
