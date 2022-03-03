Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (March 4) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Maddie Racine, left, and Sakoya Sweeney embrace at the final whistle of defending champion and third-seeded Lake Region's 35-25 win over previously-unbeaten and No. 2 Williamstown in a Division III girls semifinal at Barre Aud on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Semifinal
No. 3 Lake Region 35, No. 2 Williamstown 25
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 1 Woodsville 60, No. 9 Farmington 47
No. 4 Littleton 59, No. 5 Portsmouth Christian 54
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sakoya Sweeney had eight points and 11 rebounds, Maddie Racine splashed in seven points and Madison Bowman and Dayna Knights combined for 12 as defending champion Lake Region earn a shot at a repeat with a 35-25 win over Williamstown in the Division III semifinals.
Kayden Hoskins had 16 points, including 6 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter, Grady Millen added 14 and Jeff Santo scored all 13 of his points in the third quarter as fourth-seeded Littleton ousted five-seed Portsmouth Christian 59-54 in the Division IV quarterfinals.
Senior Cam Tenney-Burt poured in 35 points, 25 in the second half, to send undefeated reigning champion Woodsville back to the final four with 60-47 victory over No. 9 Farmington in the Division IV tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.