Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 11) And Friday Schedule

THURSDAY, MAY 11
Baseball
LI 9, Thetford 1
U-32 14, NCU 9
Lake Region 13, Lamoille 6
Spaulding 16, Hazen 6
Softball
NCU 4, SJA 1
LI 8, Thetford 3
Lake Region 16, Lamoille 4 (5)
Blue Mountain 27, Twinfield/Danville/Cabot 6 (5)
Boys Tennis
SJA 7, MMU 0
Littleton at Gilford, 4
Girls Tennis
SJA 4, MMU 3
NCU 5, BFA-St. Albans 2
TOP PERFORMERS
Jenna Laramie was a force in the circle, striking out five and allowing just three hits in a complete-game effort as visiting North Country silenced St. Johnsbury 4-1.
Jaydin Royer (two RBIs, two runs) and Molly Smith (three runs, RBI) each went 3-for-3 to lead Lyndon over Thetford 8-3.
Mariah Bacon went 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs as Lake Region downed Lamoille 16-4.
Jade Lamarre posted a 4-for-4 day with a double, four runs and two RBIs and Felicity Sulham (double) knocked in five runs while scoring two more as Blue Mountain cruised past Twinfield/Danville/Cabot 27-6.
Austin Wheeler threw five innings with eight Ks and no earned runs while also smacking a home run and Cam Berry went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI as red-hot Lyndon sunk Thetford 9-1.
Johnny Piers was 3-for-5 with a pair of triples as Lake Region scooped up its first win of the year via a 13-6 handling of Lamoille.
No. 4 singles Fernando Guitterez and No. 1 doubles Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa each won their match 6-0, 6-0 to help St. Johnsbury top Mt. Mansfield 7-0.
No. 2 singles Angela Meraz managed to defeat her opponent in straight sets in tiebreakers of 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) and No. 3 Sofia Limoges also had a close match, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8) as SJA escaped MMU 4-3.
