Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 12) And Friday Schedule

THURSDAY, MAY 12
Baseball
Lyndon 17, Thetford 0
Lake Region 12, Lamoille 5
Spaulding 13, Hazen 1
Danville 13, Richford 2
U-32 7, North Country 4
Softball
Danville 10, Richford 9
St. J 15, North Country 0
Thetford 12, Lyndon 0
Lake Region 18, Lamoille 2
Blue Mountain 20, Twinfield 0
Groveton 15, Littleton 5
Woodsville 12, Gorham 2
Boys Tennis
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, canceled
Littleton at White Mountains (Colonel Town), 4
Girls Tennis
Mt. Mansfield 4, St. J 3
TOP PERFORMERS
Catcher Ava Marshia belted a game-tying two-run double, then sprinted in with the winning run as Danville earned a come-from-behind 10-9 home win over Richford.
Ashleigh Simpson spun a one-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts and Brydie Barton drove in five runs on a homer and triple, as defending champion Lyndon remained undefeated with a 12-0 win over Thetford.
Delaney Rankin struck out 16 batters while allowing one hit (triple and three RBI at the plate), Lilian Kittredge went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBI and Adriana Lemieux and Kyara Rutledge each had three hits and an RBI in St. J’s 15-0 victory at North Country.
Anna McIntyre belted a double, triple, two runs and two RBI and Dory Roy went 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI win Woodsville’s 12-2 win over Gorham.
Lauren Joy went 4-for-4 while Maggie Emerson (four innings) and Kyra Nelson combined on a no-hitter in Blue Mountain’s 20-0 triumph at Northfield.
Meles Gouge went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI, Dillon Brigham had a 2-for-3 day with a double and three RBI and winning pitcher Cooper Calkins scattered three hits with seven strikeouts in Danville’s 13-2 win over Richford.
Cam Berry (3-for-3, double, three RBI), Trevor Lussier (2-for-3, two HR, three RBI), and Wyatt Mason (2-for-4, triple, three RBI) belted the ball and Austin Wheeler went four innings with seven Ks while allowing one hit as Lyndon upped its record to 10-0 after a 17-0 thumping of Thetford.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
Unified Basketball
North Semifinal
No. 3 St. Johnsbury at No. 2 Milton, 4
Baseball
Colebrook at Littleton, 4
Kennett at White Mountains, 4
Profile at Lisbon, 4
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4
Softball
Colebrook at Littleton (2), 3
Kennett at White Mountains, 4
Profile at Lisbon, 4
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4
Boys Tennis
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 3:30
White Mountains at Profile, 4
Girls Tennis
Littleton at Berlin, 4
Inter-Lakes at Profile, 4
Boys Ultimate
Essex at St. J, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at U-32, 4:30
