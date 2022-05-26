Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 26) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, MAY 26
Vt. Girls Tennis
Individual State Tournament
In Burlington, all day
Vt. Boys Tennis
Individual State Tournament
In Burlington, all day
N.H. Boys Tennis
D-III State Team Tournament
Quarterfinals
No. 4 Profile 5, No. 5 Trinity 4
No. 2 Kearsarge 9, No. 7 Littleton 0
Baseball
Hazen 3, Lyndon 1
Montpelier 5, North Country 1
Williamstown 13, Danville 2 (6)
Bishop Brady 9, White Mountains 8
Essex 6, St. J 0
Softball
Lyndon 22, Peoples 1
St. J 13, Essex 0
North Country 19, Burlington 4
White Mountains 6, Bishop Brady 4
Danville 24, Williamstown 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
St. J’s Bernardo Barrios and Frederik Heineking along with the doubles teams of Agustin Gil and Javier Berenguer and Forster Goodrich and Brandon Liddick all advanced to the second day of the 2022 Vermont high school state individual tennis championships.
Tyler Rivard scattered six hits with five Ks while Tyler Davison went 2-for-3 with an RBI as Hazen knocked off Lyndon 3-1.
Delaney Rankin allowed two hits in five innings with seven Ks, and was equally tough at the plate (3-for-4, double, HR, five RBI), while Kyara Rutledge also went yard with three RBI and Adriana Lemieux was 3-for-3 with two RBI in St. J’s 13-0 senior day thumping of Essex.
Natalie Tenney had a double, homer and four RBI and Jaydin Royer added three hits and two RBI in unbeaten Lyndon’s 22-1 rout of Peoples.
Ciera Challinor pitched three innings and allowed one run while reaching base all four times and scoring three White Mountains to a 6-4 win over Bishop Brady.
Zoe Crocker had her third 4-for-4 game this season as Danville powered past Williamstown 25-0.
Jenna Laramie pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts while Rileigh Fortin and Cece Marquis each went 3-for-5 in North Country’s 19-5 rout of Burlington.
——
FRIDAY, MAY 27
Vt. Girls Tennis
Individual State Tournament
In Burlington, all day
Vt. Boys Tennis
Individual State Tournament
In Burlington, all day
N.H. Girls Tennis
D-III State Team Tournament
Quarterfinals
No. 7 White Mountains (10-5) at No. 2 Prospect Mountain (13-1), 3
No. 6 Trinity (10-4) at No. 3 Littleton (13-1), noon
Baseball
Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4
Moultonborough at Profile, 4
Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Gorham at Colebrook, 4
Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30
Lin-Wood at Littleton, 11
Softball
Belmont at White Mountains, 4
Moultonborough at Profile, 4
Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Gorham at Colebrook, 4
Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30
Lin-Wood at Littleton, 11
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4
Boys Tennis
Harwood at North Country, 3:30
Girls Tennis
North Country at Harwood, 3:30
Girls Lacrosse
Burlington at St. J, canceled
