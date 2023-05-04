Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 4) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
Baseball
SJA 6, Rice 2
LI 15, Oxbow 0 (5)
NCU 14, Randolph 4
Hazen 12, Lake Region 6
Peoples 8, Danville 1
Blue Mountain 39, Williamstown 0 (5)
Woodsville 16, Moultonborough 2 (5)
Littleton 4, Gorham 3 (8)
Colebrook 17, Pittsburg-Canaan 6
Softball
Missisquoi 2, SJA 0
Oxbow 7, LI 4
NCU 4, South Burlington 3
Woodsville 5, Moultonborough 0
Colebrook 7, Pittsburg-Canaan 1
Gorham 15, Littleton 1
Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30
Peoples at Lake Region, canceled
Track & Field
Boys: U-32 134, Montpelier 80, Lake Region 60, LI 34, Spaulding 32, Craftsbury 27
Girls: U-32 181.5, Lake Region 80, Montpelier 47.5, LI 23, Spaulding 20, Craftsbury 18
Boys Tennis
SJA 5, CVU 0
Gilford at Littleton, 4
White Mountains at Plymouth, ppd. to May 18
Girls Tennis
CVU 7, SJA 0
Littleton 7, White Mountains 2
Boys Lacrosse
Lyndon at Hartford, ppd. TBD
Unified Basketball
LI 58, South Burlington 50
TOP PERFORMERS
Austin Wheeler dealt a complete game, five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts while Ethan Lussier (two doubles) and Cam Berry each posted 4-for-4 days with three RBIs apiece as Lyndon cruised past Oxbow 15-0.
Cage Thompson went the distance, scattering five hits and allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out five in St. Johnsbury’s 6-2 victory over Rice.
Joe Leblanc went 3-for-4 with a double and winning pitcher Ben West struck out seven to lead North Country by Randolph 14-4.
Tyler Rivard had a home run and four runs scored and Owen Skorstad was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs as Hazen took down Lake Region 12-6.
Brody Kingsbury (double, three runs, two RBIs) had a five-hit day while Evan Dennis (3-for-6, home run, five runs, six RBIs) and Kris Fennimore (2-for-2, four runs, two RBIs) also teamed up to throw a perfect game on the mound in the Bucks’ 39-0 blowout of Williamstown.
Cam Davidson belted a home run, scored twice and had three RBIs and Jayden Greene had a double, run and three RBIs to power Woodsville to a 16-2 win at Moultonborough.
Reece Cook (five innings, four Ks) and JP Perez (three Ks) combined to allow just three hits over eight innings as Littleton outlasted Gorham 4-3 in extras.
Jenna Laramie struck out 10 in a complete game effort and went 2-for-3 with an RBI as North Country survived South Burlington 4-3.
Mackenzie Griswold produced 14 strikeouts over seven innings of two-hit ball as Woodsville kept its perfect record intact with a 5-0 win over Moultonborough.
Jorge Trade picked up the No. 3 singles victory, beating out Jacob Graham 6-1, 7-6, 10-8 as St. Johnsbury handled Champlain Valley 5-0 in a rain-shortened match.
Isabella Hanover won the 100 meters in 13.89 seconds and was a member of the runner-up 4x100 team as Lake Region finished second in a six-team meet at U-32.
Lake Region’s Lincoln Racine took the top spot in javelin and finished second in pole vault and Lyndon’s Aiden McKenzie won long jump and was runner-up in high jump at a six-team meet at U-32.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
Baseball
BFA-St. Albans at SJA, 4:30
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Profile at Moultonborough, 4
Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4
Gorham at Lisbon, 4
Softball
BFA-St. Albans at SJA, 4:30
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Profile at Moultonborough, 4
Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4
Gorham at Lisbon, 4
Track & Field
Woodsville at Belmont, 4
Girls Lacrosse
Colchester at SJA, 4:30
Boys Tennis
NCU at U-32, 3:30
Profile at Kearsarge, 4
Moultonborough at White Mountains, 4
Girls Tennis
U-32 at NCU, 3:30
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4
Littleton at Lebanon, 4
Berlin at Profile, 4
Unified Basketball
SJA at Oxbow, 3:30
